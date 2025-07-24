Home > World > Watch: Don’t Bother, We Can Use English Words, PM Modi Tells Translator Who Struggled With Hindi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a translator who struggled while translating Keir Starmer's statement in Hindi, “Don’t bother, we can use English words in between… don’t worry about it.”

Modi in UK (Credit - @narendramodi)
Modi in UK (Credit - @narendramodi)

It was a big relief for a translator who struggled while translating Keir Starmer’s statement in Hindi during a joint press conference after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the translator, “Don’t bother, we can use English words in between… don’t worry about it.”

The translator apologised for struggling to translate Starmer’s remarks. PM Modi responded, “No problem.” In the video widely shared on social media, it can be seen UK PM Keir Starmer stating, “I think we understand each other well.”

After the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement signed between India and the UK, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his counterpart Keir Starmer was addressing a joint presser.

At the presser, UK PM said, “Along with this Agreement, we have also come to an agreement on Double Contributions Convention. This will benefit the service sectors of both countries and especially provide a new energy to technology and finance. This will boost Ease of Doing Business. Cost of Doing Business will come down and Confidence of Doing Business will increase.”

“Together, we are laying the foundation stone of a new history. We are meeting for the third time this year. I consider this very significant. The UK and India are natural partners. Today marks a historic day in our relations. This will pave a very strong path for the future generations of India and the UK. This is adding a new chapter in business and trade,” PM Modi said.

“To provide a new speed and energy to our comprehensive strategic partnership in the next decade, Vision 2035 is being released. This will be a roadmap for a strong, trustworthy and ambitious partnership in the areas of technology, defence, climate, education and people-to-people connect,” said PM Modi.

