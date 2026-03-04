WATCH | Massive Fire As Iranian Drone Strikes Near US Consulate In Dubai; Fire Quickly Extinguished, No Casualties Reported

Drone Strike Near US Consulate in Dubai Contained

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East following US-Israeli military strikes on Iran, a fire broke out near the US Consulate General in Dubai late Tuesday night after a suspected drone strike. Dubai authorities confirmed that the fire has been fully extinguished and that no injuries were reported.

Emergency teams responded immediately, securing the area and ensuring the safety of all personnel. According to a source, the consulate grounds were hit by what is believed to be an Iranian drone. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the drone struck a parking lot adjacent to the consulate, adding that all staff were accounted for.

Emirati officials have now confirmed that an Iranian one-way attack drone struck the U.S. Consulate tonight in Dubai, causing no injuries and a small fire which has since been contained and extinguished. pic.twitter.com/g6jm0O3Ezy — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 3, 2026

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office stated: “The fire near the US Consulate in Dubai has been fully extinguished, with no injuries reported. Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone’s safety and security.” The office also noted that sounds heard across the city were the result of air defense interception operations, highlighting the UAE’s heightened security measures amid regional instability.

WATCH: Iranian drone hits U.S. Consulate in Dubai, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/RjTasczQMX — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 3, 2026

Regional Airspace and Energy Impact Around

The conflict has had immediate implications for both aviation and global energy markets. Airspaces over Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia remain closed, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded. Major airports, including Hamad International in Doha and Dubai International (DXB), are operating under severe restrictions. Brent crude futures traded at around USD 81.80 per barrel, reflecting heightened market concern over potential disruptions to Gulf energy supply.

UAE Defense Response and Ongoing Conflict

The UAE Ministry of Defence reported that since the outbreak of hostilities, 812 Iranian drones have been detected, with 755 successfully intercepted and 57 falling within UAE territory. This latest incident comes amid the fourth day of escalation following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with other senior figures. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes against US and Israeli interests across the Gulf. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging the public to rely on official sources for updates while preparing for potential further escalations.

