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Home > World News > Watch Video: Turkish Airlines Aircraft Suffers Tyre Fire During Kathmandu Landing

Watch Video: Turkish Airlines Aircraft Suffers Tyre Fire During Kathmandu Landing

A Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul caught fire in one of its tyres while landing at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport, prompting an emergency response. All 277 passengers and crew were safely evacuated, though the incident briefly disrupted international flight operations.

Watch Video: Turkish Airlines Aircraft Suffers Tyre Fire During Kathmandu Landing (Image: X)
Watch Video: Turkish Airlines Aircraft Suffers Tyre Fire During Kathmandu Landing (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 09:32 IST

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Watch Video: Turkish Airlines Aircraft Suffers Tyre Fire During Kathmandu Landing

Turkish Airlines’ aircraft carrying 277 people on board caught fire in one of its tyres at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu on Monday morning and temporarily disrupted the operation of the busiest airport in the country due to passengers’ panic. Flight TK726 landed at the airport runway around 6:45 AM from Istanbul. According to the airport official, the aircraft caught fire on the wheels upon landing and the fire rescue team at the airport rushed to respond to the emergency situation.

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What Happened Here?

According to Media reports, Fire engines that had been deployed at the airport were able to put out the blaze and all the passengers and crew members were able to evacuated the aircraft via the emergency exits, the authorities said. Gyanendra Bhul who works as the Information Officer for Nepal Civil Aviation Authority reported that the aircraft departed from the airport immediately after the tyre fire started. Passengers during the evacuation process reported minor injuries but there were no major casualties reported. The plane also was transporting cargo besides passengers, four of which were children, officials said.

What About The Other Flights?

Airport security officials confirmed that the international airport suspended flight operations because the airplane stayed on the runway. The runway at Kathmandu experienced partial closure during emergency operations and inspection work which caused delays for incoming flights. The affected flights included Air India from Delhi, Air Arabia from Sharjah, Drukair from Paro, flydubai from Dubai, and Nepal Airlines from Kuala Lumpur and Guangzhou. Police efforts were made to quickly clear the runway and re open the airport.

What About The Passengers?

Emergency crews approached the runway to extinguish the fire which created smoke and flames that emerged near the aircraft’s landing gear. The official report about the fire being quickly controlled and the passengers being safely evacuated from the incident site did not succeed in calming the social media concerns about the situation. The investigation will examine the cause of the tyre fire while aviation authorities prepare their complete assessment of aircraft condition and runway status. The situation demonstrated how international airports need emergency response systems that operate efficiently to handle their heavy passenger traffic.

Also Read: Pakistan’s Asim Munir Issues Fresh Threat To India: Effects Of War Will Be Dangerous This Time

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Tags: kathmandu airport flight newskathmandu airport newsTurkish Airlines Aircraft fireTurkish Airlines Aircraft fire kathmandu fireTurkish Airlines Aircraft fire kathmandu fire videoTurkish Airlines Aircraft fire Nepal

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Watch Video: Turkish Airlines Aircraft Suffers Tyre Fire During Kathmandu Landing

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Watch Video: Turkish Airlines Aircraft Suffers Tyre Fire During Kathmandu Landing
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Watch Video: Turkish Airlines Aircraft Suffers Tyre Fire During Kathmandu Landing
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