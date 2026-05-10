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Home > World News > Watch Video: Hungary’s New Health Minister, Zsolt Hegedus Seen Dancing At Parliament Inauguration Celebration

Watch Video: Hungary’s New Health Minister, Zsolt Hegedus Seen Dancing At Parliament Inauguration Celebration

Zsolt Hegedus once again grabbed attention after performing his now viral dance moves during celebrations following Hungary’s new parliament inauguration. The energetic performance at Kossuth Lajos Square sparked loud cheers from supporters and quickly spread across social media.

Watch Video: Hungary’s New Health Minister, Zsolt Hegedus Seen Dancing At Parliament Inauguration Celebration (Image: X)
Watch Video: Hungary’s New Health Minister, Zsolt Hegedus Seen Dancing At Parliament Inauguration Celebration (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 10:59 IST

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Watch Video: Hungary’s New Health Minister, Zsolt Hegedus Seen Dancing At Parliament Inauguration Celebration

After the founding of the new Hungarian parliament and government, which was celebrated yesterday, Zsolt Hegedus has again attracted attention in Hungary for his energetic dancing in the celebration event. The new Health Minister first made headlines at the Tisza Party election results rally, where he debuted his spontaneous dance skills on the internet and grabbed the attention of the media. The clips of the 56 year old politician dancing on stage got widespread traction on social media, and many were impressed with his carefree and vibrant personality.

Watch The Video

Hegedus was seen dancing in front of the crowd while dancing with his fellow party members at Batthyany Square, where he was the main celebrant at the original event. The minister wore a black shirt and made dramatic movements, such as spins, jumps and gestures to an invisible guitar, making one of the most talked about moments of the evening. As a festive atmosphere prevails, the supporters of the Tisza Party cheered loud, clips from the performance were shortly picked up by international media outlets as well. The scene was described as ‘refreshing’ and ‘unusual’ by many viewers and was a senior political leader.

Social Media Reaction





New Government In Hungary

Days after the Prime Minister Peter Magyar and the new government were inaugurated, there was a big public event at Kossuth Lajos Square once again. When British popstar Jalja sang the same tune that was played when Hegedus’ now famous dance was performed during the previous rally, the crowd erupted again. When the music started people stopped talking and turned their attention to the stage, waiting for another performance of the Health Minister. Hegedus reacted with his characteristic dance movements, and it was a night for the people to go wild and to make the party gathering one of the most unforgettable political party scenes in Hungarian politics in recent years.

Also Read: Was Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s Daughter Seen In A Viral Night Club Video?

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Tags: Budapest newshome-hero-pos-12Hungarian politicsHungary Health MinisterHungary parliament inaugurationKossuth Lajos Squareviral dance videoZsolt Hegedus

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Watch Video: Hungary’s New Health Minister, Zsolt Hegedus Seen Dancing At Parliament Inauguration Celebration

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Watch Video: Hungary’s New Health Minister, Zsolt Hegedus Seen Dancing At Parliament Inauguration Celebration
Watch Video: Hungary’s New Health Minister, Zsolt Hegedus Seen Dancing At Parliament Inauguration Celebration
Watch Video: Hungary’s New Health Minister, Zsolt Hegedus Seen Dancing At Parliament Inauguration Celebration
Watch Video: Hungary’s New Health Minister, Zsolt Hegedus Seen Dancing At Parliament Inauguration Celebration

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