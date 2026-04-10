LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad latest crime news Boat Overturned Iran US War iran asim munir donald trump iran war Bollywood actor Gautam Kumar Kantara controversy Epstein case updates crime news Iran Islamabad
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘We will never forget your kindness and humanity’: Iran Closes All Donation Accounts, Hails Indian Citizens for Commendable Support

‘We will never forget your kindness and humanity’: Iran Closes All Donation Accounts, Hails Indian Citizens for Commendable Support

Iranian Embassy in India closed the bank accounts used to collect donations, thanking Indian citizens for their impressive support and kindness.

Iranian Embassy in India closed the bank accounts used to collect donations, thanking Indian citizens for their impressive support and kindness. Photo: ANI
Iranian Embassy in India closed the bank accounts used to collect donations, thanking Indian citizens for their impressive support and kindness. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 10, 2026 19:50:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘We will never forget your kindness and humanity’: Iran Closes All Donation Accounts, Hails Indian Citizens for Commendable Support

On Friday, the Iranian Embassy in India closed the bank accounts used to collect donations. They did this while thanking Indian citizens for their impressive support and kindness.

The Embassy further requested to refrain from transferring any funds to the accounts or to any other accounts presented as belonging to it.

In a post on X, the Iranian embassy in India said, ” In appreciation of the commendable support and solidarity of the noble people of India, it is hereby informed that the Embassy accounts previously designated for receiving monetary contributions have now been deactivated.”

You Might Be Interested In

It added, “Accordingly, you are kindly requested to refrain from transferring any funds to these accounts or to any other accounts presented as belonging to the Embassy.”

Earlier, the Iranian Embassy in India March 22 thanked the “kindness” and “humanity” of Indians for donating money and jewellery to rebuild Iran.The Embassy said they will remember India’s kindness forever.

“We will never forget your kindness and humanity. Thank you, India,” the embassy said.

“With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India,” it further said.

The embassy also noted the sacrifice of a woman who donated the momento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago.

“A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten. Thank you, Kashmir. Thank you, India.”

Locals in Budgam had donated gold, silver, and cash to support Iran in the wake of the Gulf War crisis, showing their solidarity with the country.

Speaking to ANI, Mohsin Ali from Budgam said a stall has been set up at Masjid Imam Zaman with the sincere purpose of collecting donations.

“At Masjid Imam Zaman, we have set up a stall with the sincere purpose of collecting donations. Our mothers and sisters are contributing jewellery, copper, and cash so that we can support Iran in its current situation,” Mohsin Ali said.

He said that since they cannot go to Iran to support, they can at least provide financial aid to support Iran and to serve humanity.(ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: india

RELATED News

Who Was Kamal Kharazi? Veteran Iranian Leader And Highly Influential Figure Dies After Succumbing To Injuries Sustained In US-Israeli Airstrikes

Iran Threatens To Withdraw From US Ceasefire Talks In Pakistan, Demands Immediate Halt To Israel Strikes in Lebanon: ‘No Talks Until…’

Was It Asim Munir Who Made Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Delete His ‘Evil’ Post On Israel? New Report Sparks Growing Military Control Amid US-Iran Talks

‘I’m Fed Up With Trump And Putin’: UK PM Keir Starmer Takes A Swipe At Global Power Politics Amid Worsening Energy Crisis: Is UK-US Rift Deepening?

Feeding Birds at Home in UK? RSPB’s New Advice Could Change Everything This Summer

LATEST NEWS

Saudi Arabia OFW Viral MMS: Sexual Acts Involving 2 Pinay Workers Storm Online, Here’s Why Netizens Are Calling For Their Arrest

‘We will never forget your kindness and humanity’: Iran Closes All Donation Accounts, Hails Indian Citizens for Commendable Support

Ladies Day Aintree 2026: Bold Fashion, Fascinators And Best-Dressed Highlights

Amit Shah’s Sharp Dig At Mamata Govt: ‘TMC Trashed Flood Plan’, Pledges Ghatal Master Plan Execution Within A Year Ahead Of West Bengal Polls

Was Priyanka Purohit’s Husband Aware Of Her Affair? New Chilling Video Shot Days Before His Death Reveals Shocking Details

SEBI-Registered AI Research Meets One-Tap Execution: Trade Smarter on Sahi

9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway

Bangalore Weather Today: IMD Issues Thunderstorm & Heatwave Alert, Warns Of Sudden Rain And Rising Temperatures- Check Latest Updates

Explained: Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask Lalit Modi For a Ferrari Upgrade After Porsche 911 Challenge Following 6 Sixes vs Stuart Broad?

Guwahati (Assam) Weather Forecast RCB vs RR: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Barsapara Cricket Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today

‘We will never forget your kindness and humanity’: Iran Closes All Donation Accounts, Hails Indian Citizens for Commendable Support

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘We will never forget your kindness and humanity’: Iran Closes All Donation Accounts, Hails Indian Citizens for Commendable Support

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘We will never forget your kindness and humanity’: Iran Closes All Donation Accounts, Hails Indian Citizens for Commendable Support
‘We will never forget your kindness and humanity’: Iran Closes All Donation Accounts, Hails Indian Citizens for Commendable Support
‘We will never forget your kindness and humanity’: Iran Closes All Donation Accounts, Hails Indian Citizens for Commendable Support
‘We will never forget your kindness and humanity’: Iran Closes All Donation Accounts, Hails Indian Citizens for Commendable Support

QUICK LINKS