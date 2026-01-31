LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email asim munir bandar abbas hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot crime news elon musk DOJ Epstein 2009 email
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is Happening In Balochistan? Massive ‘Operation Herof’ Strikes Rock Pakistan As Baloch Militants Hit Multiple Cities, Army Flees Posts, 15 Security Personnel Killed

What Is Happening In Balochistan? Massive ‘Operation Herof’ Strikes Rock Pakistan As Baloch Militants Hit Multiple Cities, Army Flees Posts, 15 Security Personnel Killed

At least 15 security personnel and 37 militants were killed after ethnic Baloch separatists launched coordinated attacks across Balochistan. Militants targeted more than a dozen locations, triggering blasts, armed confrontations, and assaults on police stations. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility, announcing Phase 2 of its “Operation Herof” to rally local support.

Baloch separatists kill 15 security personnel, 37 militants in Balochistan. Photos: X.
Baloch separatists kill 15 security personnel, 37 militants in Balochistan. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 31, 2026 18:41:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Happening In Balochistan? Massive ‘Operation Herof’ Strikes Rock Pakistan As Baloch Militants Hit Multiple Cities, Army Flees Posts, 15 Security Personnel Killed

What is happening in Balochistan? At least 15 security personnel and 37 militants were killed after ethnic separatists launched coordinated attacks across Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Saturday. This is one of the most widespread offensives in the insurgency-hit region in recent months, according to the reports.

You Might Be Interested In

The separatists attacked across more than a dozen locations, triggering armed confrontations, explosions, and assaults on security installations. The attacks prompted a large-scale response from Pakistani forces.

Security Officials Confirm Casualties, Describe Attacks as Coordinated

You Might Be Interested In

A senior security official told AFP, “the terrorists launched coordinated attacks this morning at more than 12 locations.”

“Thirty-seven terrorists have been eliminated. Ten security personnel were martyred while a few others were injured,” he added. The number of security personnel killed later went up to 15.

However, the casualty figures appeared to vary across official accounts. E

How Balochistan Militants Crippled Pakistan

Authorities imposed emergency measures across affected districts as security operations continued.

Mobile phone services were jammed, traffic was disrupted, and train services were suspended across the province, officials said, as forces attempted to stabilise the situation and prevent further attacks.

Also Read: Flight From Bangladesh Lands In Pakistan’s Karachi For First Time In 14 Years, Why Was Service Suspended For So Long? Everything You Need To Know

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for thwarting the attacks, stating they had prevented greater damage across 12 locations.

“I, along with the entire nation, am proud of our martyrs,” Sharif said in a statement.

Baloch Liberation Army Claims Responsibility

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most active separatist militant group in the province, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement sent to AFP.

The sudden and brazen nature of the attacks reportedly stunned the Pakistan Army, forcing troops to abandon their posts in several areas, according to accounts cited in reports.

What is ‘Operation Herof?

Following reports of armed confrontations, blasts, and assaults on security facilities at more than a dozen locations, the BLA announced that it had launched Phase 2 of its operation, named “Operation Herof”, which it described as an effort to “protect the motherland.”

The group’s media wing, Hakkal, released a video message from BLA commander-in-chief Bashir Zeb Baloch, in which he called on the Baloch population to rise against Pakistani forces.

“This struggle does not belong to any single individual but to collective consciousness. When a nation stands united, the enemy cannot avoid defeat despite its power,” Bashir Zeb Baloch said, according to The Balochistan Post.

“The Baloch nation is urged to step out and become part of Operation Herof,” he added.

Also Read: ‘We Beg For Money’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Shameless Confession, Says He Tours World With Army Chief Asim Munir For Loans To Save Bankrupt Country

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 6:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: asim munirbalochistanhome-hero-pos-3pakistan newsShehbaz Sharif

RELATED News

‘Completely Spoiled His Entire Life’: Netizens Brutally Roast Barron Trump After US First Lady Melania Says He Still Needs ‘Nonstop’ Supervision At 19

Bandar Abbas Explosion: Is US, Israel Targeting IRGC Naval Commanders? Four Deaths Reported – What We Know So Far

World’s First ‘Gold Street’ Coming Up In Dubai, 1,000+ Retailers To Be Housed – Here’s All You Need to Know

Why Is Iran Conducting Live-Fire Drills In The Strait Of Hormuz? Importance Of The World’s Most Important Chokepoint

‘Sweet Pea’, ‘Love’: Latest Epstein Files Reveal Friendly 2002 Email Between Melania Trump And Ghislaine Maxwell Before Her Marriage To US President

LATEST NEWS

Surajkund Mela 2026: Dates, Timings, Online Tickets, Road Closures, Traffic Rules, Parking And How To Reach?

Realme 16 5G Launched: 8.1mm Thickness, Horizontal Camera Setup, And 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs and Features Here

Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media

Hyderabad Suicide Horror: Software Professional, 2 Teen Children Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Cherlapally, Probe On

Australian Open 2026 Final: Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka to Clinch Her Maiden AO Title

Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As First Woman Deputy Chief Minister Of Maharashtra, Three Days After Husband Ajit Pawar’s Death

‘Took Medicine For 7 days’: Delhi Man Critical After Following AI Chatbot’s Advice To Use HIV preventive Drugs Without Doctor’s Prescription- What Exactly Happened?

WATCH Video: Sanju Samson Fans Erect Massive 40-Feet Cutout Ahead of IND vs NZ 5th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram

IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Here’s How To Apply Online, Important Dates, Vacancies, Criteria | Key Details Inside

What Is Happening In Balochistan? Massive ‘Operation Herof’ Strikes Rock Pakistan As Baloch Militants Hit Multiple Cities, Army Flees Posts, 15 Security Personnel Killed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Happening In Balochistan? Massive ‘Operation Herof’ Strikes Rock Pakistan As Baloch Militants Hit Multiple Cities, Army Flees Posts, 15 Security Personnel Killed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Happening In Balochistan? Massive ‘Operation Herof’ Strikes Rock Pakistan As Baloch Militants Hit Multiple Cities, Army Flees Posts, 15 Security Personnel Killed
What Is Happening In Balochistan? Massive ‘Operation Herof’ Strikes Rock Pakistan As Baloch Militants Hit Multiple Cities, Army Flees Posts, 15 Security Personnel Killed
What Is Happening In Balochistan? Massive ‘Operation Herof’ Strikes Rock Pakistan As Baloch Militants Hit Multiple Cities, Army Flees Posts, 15 Security Personnel Killed
What Is Happening In Balochistan? Massive ‘Operation Herof’ Strikes Rock Pakistan As Baloch Militants Hit Multiple Cities, Army Flees Posts, 15 Security Personnel Killed

QUICK LINKS