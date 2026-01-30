LIVE TV
Flight From Bangladesh Lands In Pakistan's Karachi For First Time In 14 Years, Why Was Service Suspended For So Long? Everything You Need To Know

Flight From Bangladesh Lands In Pakistan’s Karachi For First Time In 14 Years, Why Was Service Suspended For So Long? Everything You Need To Know

Direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan resumed on January 29, 2026, after a 14-year hiatus, restoring nonstop travel between Dhaka and Karachi. The service had been stopped because of security issues which were linked to poor diplomatic relations between the two countries that have now been restored through new government leadership.

(Image credit: ANI/Reuters)
(Image credit: ANI/Reuters)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 30, 2026 09:14:29 IST

Flight From Bangladesh Lands In Pakistan’s Karachi For First Time In 14 Years, Why Was Service Suspended For So Long? Everything You Need To Know

Direct air travel between Bangladesh and Pakistan has re-emerged on January 29, 2026, 14 years since the last occasion, which is a milestone in the diplomatic and people to people relations. The first flight, a Biman Bangladesh flight between Dhaka and the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, was greeted by a typical water cannon firing on landing as an indication of reconnection of the two South Asian countries without interruption.

Pakistan-Bangladesh Flight

The service would be run twice a week, which would enhance convenience to the travelers whose only option was to take a connecting flight via the Gulf hubs such as Dubai or Doha. The officials of the countries were present at the ceremony, and the stress was made on the re-established cooperation and the beneficial effect on tourism, business travel, and family visits. 

Flight From Bangladesh Lands In Pakistan’s Karachi For First Time In 14 Years, Why Was Service Suspended For So Long?

In 2012, direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan were scrapped, when the then-Bangladesh prime minister, Sheikh Hasina was in office and cited security reasons at that time as the reason behind the decision to scuttle the route. The stalemate was indicative of the larger issues in bilateral relations since the diplomatic work between Dhaka and Islamabad had reduced over the years. These tensions translated to the fact that over a period of over a decade, passengers were forced to make indirect and maybe expensive trips through third country ports, which impacted on tourism and business activities. The political environment started to change following the student uprising in Bangladesh in August 2024 that unseated Hasina and brought a new leadership in the country that aimed to reestablish relations with Pakistan. Higher diplomatic visits such as Pakistani officials visiting Dhaka in 2025 facilitated the restoration of direct flights.

Flight From Bangladesh Lands In Pakistan’s Karachi For First Time In 14 Years

The reintroduction of direct air service is likely to enhance bilateral interaction as it would help people travel more easily and connect more with businesses in both nations. According to analysts, the move may act as a catalyst to further cooperation in the areas of trade, cultural, and education between the two countries as they strive to restore the relationship that had died more than ten years ago. Now that the new flight schedule is in effect, there is a direct and quicker alternative between the capitals in that the barrier of long and costly detours was eliminated.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 9:14 AM IST
Flight From Bangladesh Lands In Pakistan’s Karachi For First Time In 14 Years, Why Was Service Suspended For So Long? Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS