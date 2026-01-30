US’ Big Move Against China? Washington Panel To Examine India’s Strategic Role As It Seeks To Counter Beijing

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission will conduct the first hearing of the 2026 reporting cycle on February 17, and it will consider the geopolitical and military aspects that define the relationships that India has with both China and the United States.

What Will The Talks Focus On?

The talks will focus on border tensions between China and India, the struggle to control the Indian Ocean, and India as an emerging power in the Indian Ocean. The hearing takes place against the backdrop of what officials are terming a guarded warming of Indian attitudes toward China that has seen a recent visit by Prime Minister, Narandras Modi, to Beijing after more than 7 years, the restoration of direct air connectivity and few measures toward re-introducing Chinese companies to Indian investment and procurement systems since the Galwan confrontation.

India-China Relations

The economic and technological aspects of India-China relations, such as trade and investment connections and the Indian drive toward self sufficiency in such sectors as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and pharmaceutical chains of supply, will also be considered by the commissioners. These sectors are considered by Washington as key to strategic competition in the long term with Beijing. In addition to bilateral relations, the panel will determine the impact of India-China interaction on US economic and national security interests and examine the attempts of the US to deepen its strategic relationship with New Delhi.

Donald Trump To Visit China?

The hearing date is important, as it is soon before President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit China in April 2026, and at a time when the world is redefining itself through the growing level of US-China competition.

What Is This US-China Economic and Security Review Commission?

Although Washington has been putting significant investments in India over the last ten years as a means to counter the influence of China in the Indo-Pacific, the recent tensions between the US and India between early 2025 and early 2026 have complicated further strategic coordination. These strains have cast doubt among US policymakers over the extent to which India can be bound to an American led system of security and at the same time retain its strategic autonomy and control over its relationship with Beijing. Its conclusions are expected to be given close attention by lawmakers as the decisions made by India continue to shape the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific in the future.

