Home > World > What Is Momos Called In English? Momo or Dumplings

Momos, a traditional Tibetan Dish, are dumplings filled with meat or vegetables. They are typically served steamed or fried and are popular worldwide for their unique flavor and texture. In English, momos are commonly referred to as "dumplings". With various fillings and preparations, momos hold significant cultural importance in Tibetan and Nepali cuisine. They are often served during special occasions and are a popular street food in the Himalayas. Steamed momos are a healthier option, while fried momos are crispy and golden. Overall, momos are a must try for anyone exploring Himalayan cuisine.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: August 31, 2025 21:04:23 IST

Momos, a traditional Tibetan Dish, have gained immense popularity worldwide fir their unique flavor and texture. These delicious dumplings are filled with a mixture of meat or Vegetables and are typically server steamed or fried. But what are momos called in English? 

What Are Momos Called In English

Momos are commonly referred to as “dumplings” in English. However, the term “momos” is widely recognized and used in many parts of the world, especially in regions with a significant Tibetan or Nepali population.

Types Of Momos 

Momos can be broadly classified into two categories: steamed momos and fried momos. Steamed momos are cooked in a steamer basket and are typically served with a dipping sauce. Fried momos, on the other hand, are pan-fried until crispy and golden brown.

Ingredients and Preparation 

The ingredients used to make momos vary depending on the filling, but the dough is typically made from all-purpose flour and water. The filling can consist of a mixture of meat, vegetables, and spices. Momos are usually prepared by wrapping the dough around the filling and then steaming or frying them.

Cultural Significance of Momos

Momos hold significant cultural importance in Tibetan and Nepali cuisine. They are often served during special occasions and festivals, such as the Tibetan New Year (Losar). Momos are also a popular street food in many parts of the Himalayas.

Variations of Momos

Momos have many variations, depending on the region and personal preferences. Some popular variations include:

– Buff momos: Made with ground buffalo meat and spices.
– Chicken momos: Made with ground chicken and spices.
– Vegetable momos: Made with a mixture of vegetables and spices.
– Paneer momos: Made with paneer (Indian cheese) and spices.

Health Benefits Of Momos

Momos can be a nutritious and healthy food option, depending on the ingredients used. Steamed momos are generally lower in calories and fat compared to fried momos. Momos can also be a good source of protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals.

Conclusion

In conclusion, momos are a delicious and popular Tibetan dish that has gained worldwide recognition. While they are commonly referred to as “dumplings” in English, the term “momos” is widely recognized and used in many parts of the world. With their unique flavor and texture, momos are a must-try for anyone looking to explore the rich culinary traditions of the Himalayas.

