LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa bidi prices India Indore news Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa bidi prices India Indore news Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa bidi prices India Indore news Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa bidi prices India Indore news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa bidi prices India Indore news Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa bidi prices India Indore news Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa bidi prices India Indore news Switzerland donald trump Bulgaria Blinkit Bangladesh Hindu attack H-1B visa bidi prices India Indore news
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland’s Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana That Killed 40, Injured 115? Watch Horrific Video

What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland’s Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana That Killed 40, Injured 115? Watch Horrific Video

Swiss authorities said at least 40 people were killed and 115 others sustained injuries after a fire tore through a bar in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana on Thursday. The deadly fire erupted at the Le Constellation bar in the early hours of Thursday after a candle placed on a bottle was raised too high, setting the ceiling alight. Flames and thick black smoke then spread rapidly through the venue.

What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland's Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana.
What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland's Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2026 02:29:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland’s Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana That Killed 40, Injured 115? Watch Horrific Video

Switzerland Explosion: Swiss authorities said at least 40 people were killed and 115 others sustained injuries after a fire tore through a bar in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana on Thursday. 

You Might Be Interested In

During a joint press briefing alongside Swiss President Guy Parmelin and other officials, Valais Cantonal Police commander Frédéric Gisler confirmed the casualty figures for the first time since the tragedy unfolded earlier in the day. 

What Caused Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana Fire 

The deadly fire erupted at the Le Constellation bar in the early hours of Thursday. Witness told French broadcaster BFMTV that a candle placed on a bottle was raised too high, setting the ceiling alight. Flames and thick black smoke then spread rapidly through the venue. 

You Might Be Interested In



Emergency services were alerted around 1:30 am and rushed to the spot. The Valais cantonal police commander said the first police units reached the scene within two minutes. 

Located in Switzerland’s Valais canton, the resort town is a major tourist destination, and authorities in France and Italy have confirmed that some of their nationals were among those injured. Local officials said preliminary findings suggest the fire was accidental. 

Victim Identification May Take Days, Say Swiss Authorities

Families of those killed in the Crans-Montana fire are bracing for a difficult wait, as local authorities said it may take several days to identify all of the nearly 40 victims, according to a report by CNN. Speaking at a press briefing, Valais cantonal police commander said the immediate focus is on identifying the deceased so their remains can be returned to the family as quickly as possible. 

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the victims’ families and the Swiss authorities following the tragedy. 

“Deep emotion following the fire in Crans-Montana. My thoughts go out to the bereaved families and the injured. To Switzerland, to its people and to its authorities, I convey the full solidarity of France and our fraternal support,” he stated in a post on X.

Also Read: Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana 

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 2:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-5SwitzerlandSwitzerland explosionSwitzerland fireSwitzerland newsWorld news

RELATED News

What Is Wolf Supermoon? When, Where And How To Watch The First Full Moon Of 2026- A Complete Guide

Donald Trump Spills The Beans On His Health Secret, Reveals He Is Taking Higher Dosage Of Aspirin Than Prescribed: ‘Want Nice, Thin Blood’

Do You Have Plans To Marry A US Citizen? Here’s Why A Green Card Is Not Guaranteed- Everything Explained

Trump Shares Scathing Editorial Targeting Putin Amid War With Ukraine: ‘Spare Us His Crocodile Tears’

Amazon Allows Indian Employees To Work Remotely Due To H-1B Visa Delays: However, They Can’t Do These Things…..

LATEST NEWS

Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat

January 2026 Calendar: List of Festivals, National Holidays, Important Days, Events and Bank Holidays, Long Weekends- Full List Inside

Dropped Out, Drove a Tempo, Now Launching India’s Newest Airline: Meet Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, Kanpur Man Behind Shankh Air

Andhra Horror: New Year Turns Tragic In Nandyal- Father Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide; What Led To The Tragedy?

Record Sales: Tata Motors Is Now India’s Second Biggest Automaker By Selling 1.89 Lakh Cars, All Thanks To Nexon And Sierra

‘Indefensible And Unacceptable’: BJP Demands Apology From Congress’ Nana Patole Over Rahul Gandhi–Lord Ram Comparison

Amazon Allows Indian Employees To Work Remotely Due To H-1B Visa Delays: However, They Can’t Do These Things…..

Why Is Bulgaria Switching To The Euro From January 1 And Abandoning The Bulgarian Lev? All You Need To Know About The BIG Move

Did Ukraine Really Target Putin’s Residence? Russia Says It ‘Decoded A File’ And Will Share Evidence With US

Language Row: ‘Mujhe Punjabi Nahi Aati’ Triggers Heated Argument Between Staffer And Local At Amritsar’s Main Post Office, Watch Here

What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland’s Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana That Killed 40, Injured 115? Watch Horrific Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland’s Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana That Killed 40, Injured 115? Watch Horrific Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland’s Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana That Killed 40, Injured 115? Watch Horrific Video
What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland’s Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana That Killed 40, Injured 115? Watch Horrific Video
What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland’s Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana That Killed 40, Injured 115? Watch Horrific Video
What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland’s Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana That Killed 40, Injured 115? Watch Horrific Video

QUICK LINKS