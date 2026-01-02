What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland’s Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana That Killed 40, Injured 115? Watch Horrific Video

Switzerland Explosion: Swiss authorities said at least 40 people were killed and 115 others sustained injuries after a fire tore through a bar in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana on Thursday.

During a joint press briefing alongside Swiss President Guy Parmelin and other officials, Valais Cantonal Police commander Frédéric Gisler confirmed the casualty figures for the first time since the tragedy unfolded earlier in the day.

What Caused Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana Fire

The deadly fire erupted at the Le Constellation bar in the early hours of Thursday. Witness told French broadcaster BFMTV that a candle placed on a bottle was raised too high, setting the ceiling alight. Flames and thick black smoke then spread rapidly through the venue.

Emergency services were alerted around 1:30 am and rushed to the spot. The Valais cantonal police commander said the first police units reached the scene within two minutes.

Located in Switzerland’s Valais canton, the resort town is a major tourist destination, and authorities in France and Italy have confirmed that some of their nationals were among those injured. Local officials said preliminary findings suggest the fire was accidental.

Victim Identification May Take Days, Say Swiss Authorities

Families of those killed in the Crans-Montana fire are bracing for a difficult wait, as local authorities said it may take several days to identify all of the nearly 40 victims, according to a report by CNN. Speaking at a press briefing, Valais cantonal police commander said the immediate focus is on identifying the deceased so their remains can be returned to the family as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the victims’ families and the Swiss authorities following the tragedy.

“Deep emotion following the fire in Crans-Montana. My thoughts go out to the bereaved families and the injured. To Switzerland, to its people and to its authorities, I convey the full solidarity of France and our fraternal support,” he stated in a post on X.

