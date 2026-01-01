LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack Switzerland donald trump bidi prices India bangladesh Indore news new york city mayor commercial gas rate India china drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > World > Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana

Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana

Several dozen people are feared dead after a devastating fire at a crowded bar in Switzerland’s Crans-Montana ski resort during New Year celebrations. Authorities have ruled out any attack, calling it a tragic fire incident that turned a festive night into a nightmare.

Several dozen feared dead after a deadly New Year fire at a bar in Switzerland’s Crans-Montana ski resort; probe underway. Photos: X.
Several dozen feared dead after a deadly New Year fire at a bar in Switzerland’s Crans-Montana ski resort; probe underway. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 1, 2026 15:48:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana

Switzerland Explosion: Several dozen people are presumed to have died in a devastating fire at a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, authorities said on Wednesday, as emergency operations and investigations continued in the Valais region. Some reports are saying that around 40 people are dead.

You Might Be Interested In

The deadly fire incident occurred during New Year’s celebrations at a popular local venue, turning what was meant to be a festive night into what officials described as a “nightmare.”

Switzerland Explosion: Fire Broke Out in Early Hours During New Year Celebration At A Bar

According to the Valais Cantonal Police, the fire broke out at around 01:30 local time (00:30 GMT) at a bar named Le Constellation. Police initially said there had been an explosion at the site, though the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

You Might Be Interested In

Crans-Montana, located in the Valais region, is a well-known ski destination and a major draw for international tourists.

Le Constellation Bar is considered a long-established venue in Crans-Montana, having operated for at least 40 years. 

Switzerland Explosion: Terror Attack Or Fire Incident?

Despite early references to an explosion, authorities have firmly ruled out any possibility of a deliberate attack.

Valais canton prosecutor-general Beatrice Pilloud said there was “no question” of an attack, stressing that investigators are currently treating the incident as a fire-related tragedy.

“An investigation is under way to identify the circumstances which caused this dramatic situation to occur,” Pilloud said during a press briefing.

She added, “Currently we are favouring a fire and at no time is there question of any attack.”

Identification of Victims Of Switzerland Explosion Underway

Pilloud said significant efforts are underway to identify the victims and return bodies to their families as quickly as possible, noting that the process would take time.

“To do that there is significant work which needs to be carried out. And this significant work will require the closure of the district,” she said, adding that further details could not be shared out of respect for the families affected.

A no-fly zone has also been established over Crans-Montana.

Authorities have confirmed that people of several different nationalities were involved in the incident, though no further details were provided.

Speaking at a joint press conference, State Council President Mathias Reynard described the scale of the tragedy and the shock it has caused.

“This event, which should have been a moment of celebration and togetherness, turned into a nightmare,” Reynard said.

“A tragic event that gravely injured and took the lives of a number of people,” he added.

Also Read: Tragedy Strikes Switzerland On New Year: Atleast 10 Killed, Many Injured As Deadly Blast Rips Through Packed Bar In Alpine Resort

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 3:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-1SwitzerlandSwitzerland explosionSwitzerland fireSwitzerland newsWorld news

RELATED News

Why Did Trump Mock George Clooney’s France Move? POTUS Calls Actor’s Family ‘Worst Prognosticators’ Sparking Fresh Controversy

How Much Did Elon Musk Pay In Tax? SpaceX Boss Reveals ‘Too Many Digits’ Once Crashed The IRS Computer: ‘They Had To Update The..’

Is Cash-Strapped Pakistan Begging For Talks? Desperate Islamabad Spins And Hypes Jaishankar’s ‘Courtesy’ Handshake In Dhaka

Tragedy Strikes Switzerland On New Year: Atleast 10 Killed, Many Injured As Deadly Blast Rips Through Packed Bar In Alpine Resort

WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s First Muslim Mayor, Indian-Origin Socialist Leader Takes Oath On Quran With Wife Rama Duwaji By His Side

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Triple Murder: Gold Trader And Wife Among Three Killed In Mandsaur, Motive Under Probe

‘Fungal Infection After Akasa Air Travel’: Woman Passenger Claims ‘Unhygienic’ Conditions ‘Ruined’ Her Trip, Airline Responds

Too Drunk To Walk? Gurugram To Bangalore, New Year 2026 After-Parties Go Wild | Memes Take Internet By Storm

BSNL Launches Nationwide VoWiFi: Clear Calls Anywhere, Anytime

India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Completes 180 kmph Trials: Fast, Safe, and Comfortable Overnight Journey Awaits Passengers

How Many Indians Are In Pakistani Prisons? Delhi, Islamabad Share Prisoners List

BREAKING NEWS: Powerful Explosion Rocks Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, Area Sealed

Dhurandhar’s Revised Version Out Today: Why Changes Were Made In Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster- What We Know

Adani Power Shares Surge 7% On First Trading Day Of 2026: What Investors Should Know

‘BJP Walked A Tough Path In Kerala’ PM Modi In A Letter To Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh, Says Victory ‘Ended UDF-LDF Fixed Match’

Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana
Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana
Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana
Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana

QUICK LINKS