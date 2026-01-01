Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana

Switzerland Explosion: Several dozen people are presumed to have died in a devastating fire at a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, authorities said on Wednesday, as emergency operations and investigations continued in the Valais region. Some reports are saying that around 40 people are dead.

The deadly fire incident occurred during New Year’s celebrations at a popular local venue, turning what was meant to be a festive night into what officials described as a “nightmare.”

Switzerland Explosion: Fire Broke Out in Early Hours During New Year Celebration At A Bar

According to the Valais Cantonal Police, the fire broke out at around 01:30 local time (00:30 GMT) at a bar named Le Constellation. Police initially said there had been an explosion at the site, though the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

Crans-Montana, located in the Valais region, is a well-known ski destination and a major draw for international tourists.

Le Constellation Bar is considered a long-established venue in Crans-Montana, having operated for at least 40 years.

BREAKING: Around 40 deaths in Swiss bar explosion, according to Italian foreign ministry. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 1, 2026

Switzerland Explosion: Terror Attack Or Fire Incident?

Despite early references to an explosion, authorities have firmly ruled out any possibility of a deliberate attack.

Valais canton prosecutor-general Beatrice Pilloud said there was “no question” of an attack, stressing that investigators are currently treating the incident as a fire-related tragedy.

“An investigation is under way to identify the circumstances which caused this dramatic situation to occur,” Pilloud said during a press briefing.

She added, “Currently we are favouring a fire and at no time is there question of any attack.”

Identification of Victims Of Switzerland Explosion Underway

Pilloud said significant efforts are underway to identify the victims and return bodies to their families as quickly as possible, noting that the process would take time.

“To do that there is significant work which needs to be carried out. And this significant work will require the closure of the district,” she said, adding that further details could not be shared out of respect for the families affected.

A no-fly zone has also been established over Crans-Montana.

Authorities have confirmed that people of several different nationalities were involved in the incident, though no further details were provided.

Speaking at a joint press conference, State Council President Mathias Reynard described the scale of the tragedy and the shock it has caused.

“This event, which should have been a moment of celebration and togetherness, turned into a nightmare,” Reynard said.

“A tragic event that gravely injured and took the lives of a number of people,” he added.

