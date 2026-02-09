LIVE TV
Home > World > Where Is Ayatollah Khamenei? Iran's Supreme Leader Breaks 37-Year Tradition, Misses Annual Air Force Ritual Amid Assassination Threats

Where Is Ayatollah Khamenei? Iran’s Supreme Leader Breaks 37-Year Tradition, Misses Annual Air Force Ritual Amid Assassination Threats

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei skipped the annual February 8 air force meeting, breaking a 37-year tradition. The ceremony, marking loyalty to Khomeini, was instead led by Armed Forces Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi. Khamenei’s absence comes amid rising US-Iran tensions and threats against him.

Ayatollah Khamenei misses annual Iran air force event for first time in 37 years amid US-Iran tensions and security threats. Photos: X.
Ayatollah Khamenei misses annual Iran air force event for first time in 37 years amid US-Iran tensions and security threats. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 9, 2026 14:59:42 IST

Where Is Ayatollah Khamenei? Iran’s Supreme Leader Breaks 37-Year Tradition, Misses Annual Air Force Ritual Amid Assassination Threats

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, did not attend the country’s traditional February 8 meeting with army air force commanders this year, ending a 37-year precedent since he assumed leadership in 1989.

Instead, the meeting was led by Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi on Sunday, marking a rare departure from the annual ritual.

Why Ayatollah Khamenei Skipping The Air Force Event Matters

The annual gathering commemorates February 8, 1979, when a group of air force officers pledged allegiance to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic and Khamenei’s predecessor. The event has since become a symbolic demonstration of loyalty between the Iranian air force leadership and the clerical establishment.

Khamenei had consistently observed the tradition every year since becoming Supreme Leader, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, making his absence this year particularly notable.

The February 8 allegiance pledge was a crucial moment in the fall of the Pahlavi monarchy. Over the decades, the anniversary has evolved into a ritualistic affirmation of loyalty, with air force personnel and commanders traditionally meeting the Supreme Leader on the same date annually.

Where Is Ayatollah Khamenei?  Supreme Leader Missing Amid Assassination Threats

Khamenei’s absence occurs amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington. The US has expanded its military presence in the region, intensifying pressure on Iran.

On February 7, US envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper visited the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has warned of severe consequences if Iran does not negotiate with the US.

In a February 5 interview, Trump stated that Supreme Leader Khamenei should be “very worried.” He has also signed an executive order calling for the imposition of tariffs on countries continuing business with Iran despite US sanctions.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 2:59 PM IST
Where Is Ayatollah Khamenei? Iran’s Supreme Leader Breaks 37-Year Tradition, Misses Annual Air Force Ritual Amid Assassination Threats

QUICK LINKS