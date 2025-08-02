Who Is Dmitry Medvedev? Former Russian President And Putin’s Ally Whose ‘Words’ Triggered Trump Into Moving Nuclear Submarines

US President Donald Trump recently ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the “appropriate regions” near Russia. This development came days after ex-Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said that the US ultimatum to Russia is a ‘call for war’

Trump claimed that his move was a response to ‘inflammatory statements’ by Medvedev. The US President also warned that such rhetoric can lead to unintended consequences. He said, “I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”

He added, “Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

Who is Dmitry Medvedev?

Medvedev currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. He was born on September 14, 1965, and held the position of President and Prime Minister. Notably, he is now a trusted ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Medvedev, in recent years, has reportedly adopted a far more nationalistic stance. This major change came after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The ex-Russian president also worked as a legal advisor to then-Mayor Anatoly Sobchak, where he met and began working closely with Vladimir Putin. This relationship defined his political career.

Vladimir Putin returned to Russia’s presidency in 2012, and later Medvedev became Prime Minister. He held this position until 2020.

Medvedev resigned along with the rest of the cabinet during a government reshuffle in January 2020. Soon after that, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.

How did he trigger Trump?

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, “Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!”

Medvedev criticised Trump’s action on BRICS and said, “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.”

