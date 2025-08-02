Home > World > Who Is Dmitry Medvedev? Former Russian President And Putin’s Ally Whose ‘Words’ Triggered Trump Into Moving Nuclear Submarines

Who Is Dmitry Medvedev? Former Russian President And Putin’s Ally Whose ‘Words’ Triggered Trump Into Moving Nuclear Submarines

Medvedev currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Notably, he is now a trusted ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Who is Dmitry Medvedev?
Who is Dmitry Medvedev?

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 2, 2025 14:59:40 IST

US President Donald Trump recently ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the “appropriate regions” near Russia. This development came days after ex-Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said that the US ultimatum to Russia is a ‘call for war’

Trump claimed that his move was a response to ‘inflammatory statements’ by Medvedev. The US President also warned that such rhetoric can lead to unintended consequences. He said, “I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.” 

He added, “Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

Who is Dmitry Medvedev?

Medvedev currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. He was born on September 14, 1965, and held the position of President and Prime Minister. Notably, he is now a trusted ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Medvedev, in recent years, has reportedly adopted a far more nationalistic stance. This major change came after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The ex-Russian president also worked as a legal advisor to then-Mayor Anatoly Sobchak, where he met and began working closely with Vladimir Putin. This relationship defined his political career.

Vladimir Putin returned to Russia’s presidency in 2012, and later Medvedev became Prime Minister. He held this position until 2020. 

Medvedev resigned along with the rest of the cabinet during a government reshuffle in January 2020. Soon after that, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.

How did he trigger Trump?

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, “Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” 

Medvedev criticised Trump’s action on BRICS and said, “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.” 

ALSO READ: ‘We Have More Nuclear Subs Than US’: Russia Taunts Donald Trump Over Nuclear Submarine Deployment

Tags: Dmitry Medvedevdonald trumprussiaUSA

RELATED News

US: Montana Shooter’s Vehicle Located, Suspect Still On Loose, Here’s All You Need To Know
Who Is Erika McEntarfer, the BLS Head Fired by Trump Over Weak US Jobs Report?
China’s Mega-Dam on Brahmaputra Sparks Alarm Over Water Weaponisation, Regional Instability
PM Modi Issues Warning To Pakistan: ‘BrahMos Missiles Will Destroy Terrorists’ – Calls For Swadeshi Revolution
After Pakistan & Israel, Cambodia To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

LATEST NEWS

Dark Turn for Former WWE Star: “The Dumpster” Faces Trial Decision in Child Porn Case
US Stock Market Suffers $1.1 Trillion Wipeout: 3 Key Reasons Behind The Sell-Off
SC Warns Himachal May “Vanish from Map” Amid Unchecked Tourism and Development
India’s First Tech Driven Girls’ Football Academy Opens Its Doors In Zawar
Kerala Nuns Granted Bail By NIA Court In Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
Who Is Dmitry Medvedev? Former Russian President And Putin’s Ally Whose ‘Words’ Triggered Trump Into Moving Nuclear Submarines
WCL 2025 Final, South Africa vs Pakistan: Predicted XI, When And Where To Watch, Prize Money
Tejashwi Yadav’s Name Missing From The 1st Bihar Voter List Draft, Questions ‘How Will I Contest Polls’?
SpaceX Crew-11 Mission Sends 4 Astronauts to ISS in Record-Time US Mission
Digitisation Without Inclusion Risks ‘New Face Of Inequality’: Justice Surya Kant
Who Is Dmitry Medvedev? Former Russian President And Putin’s Ally Whose ‘Words’ Triggered Trump Into Moving Nuclear Submarines

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Dmitry Medvedev? Former Russian President And Putin’s Ally Whose ‘Words’ Triggered Trump Into Moving Nuclear Submarines

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Dmitry Medvedev? Former Russian President And Putin’s Ally Whose ‘Words’ Triggered Trump Into Moving Nuclear Submarines
Who Is Dmitry Medvedev? Former Russian President And Putin’s Ally Whose ‘Words’ Triggered Trump Into Moving Nuclear Submarines
Who Is Dmitry Medvedev? Former Russian President And Putin’s Ally Whose ‘Words’ Triggered Trump Into Moving Nuclear Submarines
Who Is Dmitry Medvedev? Former Russian President And Putin’s Ally Whose ‘Words’ Triggered Trump Into Moving Nuclear Submarines

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?