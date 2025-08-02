‘We Have More Nuclear Subs Than US’: Russia Taunts Donald Trump Over Nuclear Submarine Deployment

Russia has reacted to US President Donald Trump’s belligerent move to deploy two US submarines near Russian waters. Russian lawmakers and analysts have downplayed the decision taken by POTUS, calling the move unnecessary and politically charged.

Russian Submarines in High Seas Near US

A senior member of the Russian Duma, Viktor Vodolatsky, responded to President Trump’s submarine directive by stating that Russian nuclear submarine presence on the high seas is already sufficient to counter any American naval activity.

“The number of Russian nuclear submarines in the world’s oceans is significantly higher than the American ones,” Vodolatsky told TASS.

Also Read: Trump Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment After Escalating War of Words With Former Russian Prez

“The subs that US President Donald Trump ordered to be redirected to the appropriate regions have long been under their control. So no response from the Russian Federation to the American leader’s statement about the submarines is required.”

He added pointedly, “let the two US subs sail, they have been in the crosshairs for a long time now.” Vodolatsky also suggested a broader diplomatic approach: “A fundamental agreement must be concluded between Russia and America so that the whole world calms down and stops talking about the beginning of World War III.”

Why US Deployed Nuckear Submarines Near Russian Waters

Trump had announced the redeployment Friday via his Truth Social platform, citing “extremely provocative statements” made by Dmitry Medvedev – former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council – as the reason for the move. He said the submarines had been sent to “appropriate regions.”

Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs, cautioned against interpreting Trump’s remarks as actionable U.S. military strategy. Speaking to RBC TV, he said, “Trump, as we know, runs his own channel and reacts, so to speak, emotionally, humanly, and spontaneously. I think that the armed forces, the naval forces of the United States read this with great surprise.”

Lukyanov added, “If this exchange of opinions continues, and Trump continues to be drawn into it, then, one way or another, he will probably have to take some action. In my opinion, so far this is only at the level of words.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Reacts

Following Trump’s announcement, the Moscow Exchange index dropped sharply. By 08:01 pm Moscow time (10:31 pm IST) on Friday, the index had fallen 2,709.26 points, equivalent to a 0.99% decline.

Separately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed the risk of direct conflict during a response to questions about US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s interview with Fox News. Lavrov signaled agreement with Washington’s apparent commitment to avoiding escalation.

“While Europeans are hysterically pushing for Ukraine’s integration into NATO and preparing for potential conflict with Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently reaffirmed a responsible stance, explicitly stating that a direct military confrontation between the United States and Russia must be avoided,” Lavrov said.

“We wholeheartedly concur with this position. Such shared understanding has been facilitated through constructive Russian-American dialogue.”

Also Read: Is WW3 Coming? Donald Trump Global Panic After Deploying Nuclear Submarines Near Russia