Who Is Gerald Eddie Brown Jr.? Ex-US Air Force Pilot Who Trained F-35 Crews Arrested For Secretly Helping Chinese Military

Who Is Gerald Eddie Brown Jr.? Ex-US Air Force Pilot Who Trained F-35 Crews Arrested For Secretly Helping Chinese Military

Gerald Eddie Brown Jr., a former US Air Force fighter pilot who trained personnel on advanced jets like the F-35, has been arrested in the United States. Authorities allege he illegally provided combat training to Chinese military pilots without government authorization.

Former US Air Force pilot Gerald Brown Jr arrested for allegedly training Chinese military pilots without approval, DOJ says. Photos: X.
Former US Air Force pilot Gerald Brown Jr arrested for allegedly training Chinese military pilots without approval, DOJ says. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 26, 2026 12:07:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Gerald Eddie Brown Jr.? Ex-US Air Force Pilot Who Trained F-35 Crews Arrested For Secretly Helping Chinese Military

 Gerald Eddie Brown Jr., a former US Air Force fighter pilot who once trained American personnel on advanced combat aircraft, including the F-35, has been arrested on allegations that he illegally provided training to Chinese military pilots, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Wednesday.

According to the DOJ, Gerald Eddie Brown Jr.,  known by the call sign “Runner,”  was taken into custody in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He has been charged with providing and conspiring to provide defense services to Chinese military pilots without authorization.

Charges Against  Gerald Eddie Brown Jr. 

Prosecutors allege  Gerald Eddie Brown Jr. violated the Arms Export Control Act, a federal law governing the export of US defense articles, military technology, and related services. The law requires prior approval from the US government before such services can be shared with foreign governments or nationals.

“The United States Air Force trained Major Brown to be an elite fighter pilot and entrusted him with the defense of our Nation. He now stands charged with training Chinese military pilots,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg.

“When US persons – whether military or civilian – provide training to a foreign military, that activity is illegal unless they have a license from the State Department.”

Gerald Eddie Brown Jr. Trained Chinese Pilots?

The DOJ alleges that beginning “at least in or around August 2023,”  Gerald Eddie Brown Jr. “willfully conspired with foreign nationals and other US persons to provide combat aircraft training to pilots from the Chinese Air Force, formally known as the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).

Federal prosecutors said such training required authorization from the United States Department of State under export control regulations. Brown allegedly did not obtain the necessary license.

Who Is  Gerald Eddie Brown Jr.?

Brown served more than 24 years in the US Air Force, leaving active duty in 1996 with the rank of major, according to the DOJ.

During his military career, he commanded units responsible for nuclear weapons delivery systems, led combat missions, and worked both as a fighter pilot and simulator instructor. He flew aircraft including the F-4, F-15, F-16, and A-10.

After leaving the military, Brown worked as a commercial cargo pilot and later as a contract simulator instructor, training U.S. pilots to operate the A-10 and the F-35 Lightning II.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Ferris Pirro said the case represents a serious breach of trust.

“As an Air Force Officer, Brown took an oath to defend our Nation against all enemies foreign and domestic, he broke that oath, and betrayed the country, jeopardizing the safety of our servicemembers and allies,” Pirro said. “We will hold Brown, and anyone conspiring against our Nation, accountable for their actions.”

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 8:55 AM IST
Who Is Gerald Eddie Brown Jr.? Ex-US Air Force Pilot Who Trained F-35 Crews Arrested For Secretly Helping Chinese Military

Who Is Gerald Eddie Brown Jr.? Ex-US Air Force Pilot Who Trained F-35 Crews Arrested For Secretly Helping Chinese Military
Who Is Gerald Eddie Brown Jr.? Ex-US Air Force Pilot Who Trained F-35 Crews Arrested For Secretly Helping Chinese Military
Who Is Gerald Eddie Brown Jr.? Ex-US Air Force Pilot Who Trained F-35 Crews Arrested For Secretly Helping Chinese Military
Who Is Gerald Eddie Brown Jr.? Ex-US Air Force Pilot Who Trained F-35 Crews Arrested For Secretly Helping Chinese Military

