Who Is IGP Benazir Ahmed? Dhaka Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former Bangladesh Police Chief Over ₹15 Crore Corruption And Money Laundering Allegations

A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against former Bangladesh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed in connection with a corruption case involving alleged wealth accumulation beyond known sources of income.

The order was issued on March 8 by the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The court, presided over by Judge Sabbir Faiz, also directed authorities to submit a report on the execution of the arrest warrant by March 30. The development was confirmed by court bench assistant Md Riaz Hossain.

Dhaka Court Issues Arrest Warrant in Corruption Case

The case against Benazir Ahmed was filed on December 15, 2024, by ACC Deputy Director Hafizul Islam. Following a year-long investigation, the ACC submitted its charge sheet on November 30, 2025, accusing the former police chief of acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income, concealing asset information, and engaging in money laundering.

Investigators allege that Ahmed hid the source and ownership of funds and used multiple bank accounts, business entities and joint-stock companies to transfer and convert the money.

ACC Findings: Assets Worth Over ₹15 Crore

According to the charge sheet, Benazir Ahmed declared immovable assets worth Tk6.45 crore and movable assets worth Tk5.74 crore in his wealth statement.

However, investigators reportedly discovered that he actually owned immovable assets worth Tk7.52 crore and movable assets worth Tk8.15 crore.

The Anti-Corruption Commission stated that Ahmed had acquired assets worth a total of Tk15.68 crore. Of this amount, Tk6.59 crore could be traced to legitimate income sources. After accounting for expenses, investigators calculated his net savings at Tk4.63 crore.

Based on these calculations, the ACC concluded that assets worth approximately Tk11.04 crore were acquired beyond his known sources of income.

Allegations of Concealing Assets and Money Laundering

The charge sheet further claims that Benazir Ahmed deliberately concealed the source, nature and ownership of funds. Investigators allege he invested, transferred and converted the money through various financial channels, including bank accounts and business entities.

The court’s order for his arrest marks a major development in the high-profile corruption investigation that has drawn significant attention in Bangladesh.

Who Is Benazir Ahmed?

Benazir Ahmed is a retired senior police officer who served as the 28th Inspector General of Bangladesh Police. Before becoming the country’s top police official in April 2020, he served as the Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from January 2015 to April 2020.

Ahmed joined the Bangladesh Police Service in 1988 as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and held several key positions during his career, including Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Controversies and US Sanctions

Benazir Ahmed has long been a controversial figure. In December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on him over allegations that the Rapid Action Battalion was involved in enforced disappearances and human rights violations.

In 2024, Bangladeshi newspapers Bangladesh Pratidin and Kaler Kantho published investigative reports accusing him of amassing vast wealth through illegal means. The reports alleged that he built a luxury resort, Savannah Eco Resort, in Gopalganj district by illegally acquiring land from Hindu families.

Following these reports, the Anti-Corruption Commission launched a formal investigation into his assets.

Properties Frozen, Ahmed Reportedly Left Country

In May 2024, a court ordered the freezing of Benazir Ahmed’s properties and bank accounts amid the corruption probe. Subsequent court orders also authorised the confiscation of additional properties linked to him and his family.

Reports indicated that Ahmed left Bangladesh on June 3, 2024, shortly after the investigation intensified.

The latest arrest warrant signals a new phase in the case as authorities attempt to pursue legal action against the former police chief.

