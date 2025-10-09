Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar

As talks to reach a Gaza ceasefire and free Israeli hostages gain momentum, Hamas is reportedly demanding the release of several high-profile Palestinian prisoners, including Marwan Barghouti, one of the most influential figures in Palestinian history.

Israel, which holds thousands of Palestinian prisoners, has long refused to free Barghouti and others accused of orchestrating deadly attacks. The government sees them as terrorists responsible for killing civilians. However, growing pressure to end the Gaza war and bring home the remaining hostages, about 20 of whom are believed to be alive, has revived debate over a possible prisoner swap.

Many Palestinians view these detainees as political prisoners or freedom fighters resisting decades of Israeli occupation. But Israel fears repeating past mistakes, particularly after Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, freed in a 2011 exchange, later masterminded the October 7, 2023 attacks before being killed in Gaza last year.

Who Hamas Reportedly Wants Released?

Marwan Barghouti: The 66-year-old Fatah leader is often described as the “Palestinian Mandela.” Polls show he would likely win if elections were held today, making him a potential successor to President Mahmoud Abbas. Arrested in 2002 for his role in the Second Intifada, Barghouti is serving five life sentences but remains a symbol of unity for both Fatah and Hamas supporters.

Abdullah Barghouti: A Hamas bombmaker born in Kuwait, he is serving 67 life sentences, the longest in Israeli history, for attacks that killed 66 people, including five Americans. His bombings during the early 2000s included the Sbarro pizzeria and Hebrew University attacks.

Ahmed Saadat: Leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Saadat was convicted for planning the 2001 assassination of Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Zeevi. He is serving a 30-year sentence.

Hassan Salama and Abbas al-Sayyed: Both senior Hamas militants, they were convicted for organizing deadly bombings during the 1990s and 2000s that derailed peace efforts and killed dozens of Israelis.

