LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Bigg Boss OTT 2 keir starmer gaza Air Force Day Ratan Tata ex-girlfriend Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar

Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar

Hamas is reportedly demanding the release of several high-profile Palestinian prisoners, including Marwan Barghouti, one of the most influential figures in Palestinian history.

Marwan Barghouti (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
Marwan Barghouti (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 9, 2025 12:20:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar

As talks to reach a Gaza ceasefire and free Israeli hostages gain momentum, Hamas is reportedly demanding the release of several high-profile Palestinian prisoners, including Marwan Barghouti, one of the most influential figures in Palestinian history.

Israel, which holds thousands of Palestinian prisoners, has long refused to free Barghouti and others accused of orchestrating deadly attacks. The government sees them as terrorists responsible for killing civilians. However, growing pressure to end the Gaza war and bring home the remaining hostages, about 20 of whom are believed to be alive, has revived debate over a possible prisoner swap.

Many Palestinians view these detainees as political prisoners or freedom fighters resisting decades of Israeli occupation. But Israel fears repeating past mistakes, particularly after Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, freed in a 2011 exchange, later masterminded the October 7, 2023 attacks before being killed in Gaza last year.

Who Hamas Reportedly Wants Released?

Marwan Barghouti: The 66-year-old Fatah leader is often described as the “Palestinian Mandela.” Polls show he would likely win if elections were held today, making him a potential successor to President Mahmoud Abbas. Arrested in 2002 for his role in the Second Intifada, Barghouti is serving five life sentences but remains a symbol of unity for both Fatah and Hamas supporters.

Abdullah Barghouti: A Hamas bombmaker born in Kuwait, he is serving 67 life sentences, the longest in Israeli history, for attacks that killed 66 people, including five Americans. His bombings during the early 2000s included the Sbarro pizzeria and Hebrew University attacks.

Ahmed Saadat: Leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Saadat was convicted for planning the 2001 assassination of Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Zeevi. He is serving a 30-year sentence.

Hassan Salama and Abbas al-Sayyed: Both senior Hamas militants, they were convicted for organizing deadly bombings during the 1990s and 2000s that derailed peace efforts and killed dozens of Israelis.

ALSO READ: Fresh Strikes Hit Gaza Hours After Trump Announces Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement: Here’s What We Know

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 12:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gazahamashome-hero-pos-4israelMarwan Barghouti

RELATED News

Fresh Strikes Hit Gaza Hours After Trump Announces Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement: Here’s What We Know
REFILE-IMF, Sri Lanka reach staff-level agreement for $347 million in financing
Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s Visit To India: What’s On Agenda?
David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut
UPDATE 3-NHL Standings

LATEST NEWS

What PM Modi Said After Meeting UK PM Keir Starmer? Check Key Highlights
Saif Ali Khan Opens Up: Actor Says People Called His Knife Attack ‘Fake’, Recalls How Terrible It Felt
How RBI’s Intervention Keeps the Rupee Steady Despite Market Pressure: Rupee’s Stability At 88.80
India Pride IMLI – The Archer Who Aims for Glory
Drug Smuggler, Insurgent Cadres Arrested In Ongoing Counter-Insurgency Operations In Manipur
Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts 13% jump in full-year profit, beats forecasts
Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka, Balasore Tiramasu: IAF Ceremony Menu With Veiled Message For Pakistan Goes Viral
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How to Check Online, Step-By-Step Guide
Who Was Ratan Tata’s Ex-Girlfriend He Almost Married But A Twist Changed Everything? Find Out Her Name
Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar
Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar
Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar
Who Is Marwan Barghouti? Man On Hamas’ Demand List In Return For Israeli Hostages, Is Deadlier Than Yahya Sinwar

QUICK LINKS