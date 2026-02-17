LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident Epstein Ramadan 2026 India 22k gold price Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Aditya Dhar Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation hockey rink shooting accident
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Thomas Pritzker? American Billionaire Quits After Jeffrey Epstein Links Surface, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Cousin Admits ‘Terrible Judgment’

Who Is Thomas Pritzker? American Billionaire Quits After Jeffrey Epstein Links Surface, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Cousin Admits ‘Terrible Judgment’

Billionaire hotel tycoon Thomas Pritzker has stepped down as executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation after newly released US documents linked him to past contact with Jeffrey Epstein. The longtime leader admitted he exercised “terrible judgment” in maintaining ties with Epstein and associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Thomas Pritzker steps down from Hyatt after Epstein links surface in US files. Photos: X.
Thomas Pritzker steps down from Hyatt after Epstein links surface in US files. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 17, 2026 10:47:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Thomas Pritzker? American Billionaire Quits After Jeffrey Epstein Links Surface, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Cousin Admits ‘Terrible Judgment’

Billionaire businessman Thomas Pritzker announced Monday that he is stepping down as executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation following revelations about his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in documents recently released by the US Justice Department.

Pritzker, who has served as executive chairman since 2004, also confirmed he will not seek re-election to the company’s board.

Thomas Pritzker Statement: Expresses Regret Over Epstein and Maxwell Ties

In a public statement, Pritzker acknowledged his past contact with Epstein and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, expressing remorse over the relationship.

You Might Be Interested In

“Good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell which I deeply regret,” he said.

“I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner.”

2018 Email Exchange Between Thomas Pritzker And Epstein

Among the examples cited in the files was a 2018 interaction in which Epstein sought Pritzker’s assistance with hotel reservations for a woman traveling across Asia who was reportedly his girlfriend.

When Pritzker asked about her plans, the woman wrote in an email, “going to try to find a new girlfriend for Jeffrey.”

Pritzker responded, “may the Force be with you,” accompanied by a smiley face emoji.

Following Pritzker’s decision, Hyatt’s board appointed company president and CEO Mark Hoplamazian as chairman, effective immediately.

Who is Thomas Pritzker?

Thomas Pritzker is a member of the prominent Pritzker family of Chicago, known for significant business holdings and political influence. He is one of thirteen heirs to the family fortune.

His father, Jay Pritzker, acquired the first Hyatt property in 1957 and spent decades building what would become a global hotel empire.

Born in 1950, Pritzker played a central role in expanding Hyatt into one of the world’s most recognizable hospitality brands, with hundreds of properties across six continents, including luxury resorts, lifestyle hotels, and business accommodations.

During his tenure as executive chairman and long-serving board leader, he oversaw major expansions and strategic acquisitions. He also managed the family’s private investment arm, the Pritzker Organization, and served on boards of several influential corporate and policy institutions.

Also Read: What Are Trumpet Plants Mentioned In Jeffrey Epstein Emails? Toxic Drug That Produces Zombie Drug Scopolamine Can Wipe Memory, Kill Free Will

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 10:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: EpsteinEpstein fileshome-hero-pos-3Jeffrey EpsteinThomas Pritzkerus newsWorld news

RELATED News

What Are Trumpet Plants Mentioned In Jeffrey Epstein Emails? Toxic Drug That Produces Zombie Drug Scopolamine Can Wipe Memory, Kill Free Will

Who Is Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli? Indian Man Accused Of Assaulting Minor, Shoplifting In US, Faces Deportation

Who Was Roberta Esposito? Everything To Know About The Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting Suspect

3 Dead And Three Injured In Pawtucket, Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting During Youth Hockey Game, CCTV Captures Shocking Moment | Watch

French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Mumbai For Fourth Visit To India; AI And Defence Ties In Focus

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Thomas Pritzker? American Billionaire Quits After Jeffrey Epstein Links Surface, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Cousin Admits ‘Terrible Judgment’

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Rockets Over 7% On ₹5,000 Crore Indian Navy Deal, Gains Momentum Amid L1 Bidder Status for Naval NGSV Project

When Will Ramadan 2026 Begin In India? All You Need To Know About Moon Sighting And First Roza

Gold And Silver Prices Slip on MCX: Domestic Rates Stay Elevated- Check Latest Prices in Your City and Across Global Markets

Who Is Piyush Dhamnodiya? Indore MBA Student’s Murder Accused Reveals Chilling Details, Says He ‘Tried to Summon Her Spirit’

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Feels The Heat, Nifty Stays Below 25,600 In Opening Hour And Sensex Slides Over 200 Points

Dhurandhar 2 In Trouble? BMC Demands Permanent Blacklisting Of Aditya Dhar’s B26 Studio, Suggests Imposing Heavy Penalties On Movie

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: New Twist In The Obscene Leaked Video Case — Here’s What We Know So Far

Jitendra Vaswani’s AffiliateBooster.com Transforms into Affiliate Marketers’ Essential News Source

Stocks to Watch Today: NTPC, JSW Infrastructure, Cochin Shipyard, TVS, Delhivery, Lupin, Reliance Industries And Others In Spotlight

Who Is Thomas Pritzker? American Billionaire Quits After Jeffrey Epstein Links Surface, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Cousin Admits ‘Terrible Judgment’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Thomas Pritzker? American Billionaire Quits After Jeffrey Epstein Links Surface, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Cousin Admits ‘Terrible Judgment’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Thomas Pritzker? American Billionaire Quits After Jeffrey Epstein Links Surface, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Cousin Admits ‘Terrible Judgment’
Who Is Thomas Pritzker? American Billionaire Quits After Jeffrey Epstein Links Surface, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Cousin Admits ‘Terrible Judgment’
Who Is Thomas Pritzker? American Billionaire Quits After Jeffrey Epstein Links Surface, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Cousin Admits ‘Terrible Judgment’
Who Is Thomas Pritzker? American Billionaire Quits After Jeffrey Epstein Links Surface, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Cousin Admits ‘Terrible Judgment’

QUICK LINKS