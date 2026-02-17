Who Is Thomas Pritzker? American Billionaire Quits After Jeffrey Epstein Links Surface, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Cousin Admits ‘Terrible Judgment’

Billionaire businessman Thomas Pritzker announced Monday that he is stepping down as executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation following revelations about his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in documents recently released by the US Justice Department.

Pritzker, who has served as executive chairman since 2004, also confirmed he will not seek re-election to the company’s board.

Thomas Pritzker Statement: Expresses Regret Over Epstein and Maxwell Ties

In a public statement, Pritzker acknowledged his past contact with Epstein and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, expressing remorse over the relationship.

“Good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell which I deeply regret,” he said.

“I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner.”

2018 Email Exchange Between Thomas Pritzker And Epstein

Among the examples cited in the files was a 2018 interaction in which Epstein sought Pritzker’s assistance with hotel reservations for a woman traveling across Asia who was reportedly his girlfriend.

When Pritzker asked about her plans, the woman wrote in an email, “going to try to find a new girlfriend for Jeffrey.”

Pritzker responded, “may the Force be with you,” accompanied by a smiley face emoji.

Following Pritzker’s decision, Hyatt’s board appointed company president and CEO Mark Hoplamazian as chairman, effective immediately.

Who is Thomas Pritzker?

Thomas Pritzker is a member of the prominent Pritzker family of Chicago, known for significant business holdings and political influence. He is one of thirteen heirs to the family fortune.

His father, Jay Pritzker, acquired the first Hyatt property in 1957 and spent decades building what would become a global hotel empire.

Born in 1950, Pritzker played a central role in expanding Hyatt into one of the world’s most recognizable hospitality brands, with hundreds of properties across six continents, including luxury resorts, lifestyle hotels, and business accommodations.

During his tenure as executive chairman and long-serving board leader, he oversaw major expansions and strategic acquisitions. He also managed the family’s private investment arm, the Pritzker Organization, and served on boards of several influential corporate and policy institutions.

Also Read: What Are Trumpet Plants Mentioned In Jeffrey Epstein Emails? Toxic Drug That Produces Zombie Drug Scopolamine Can Wipe Memory, Kill Free Will