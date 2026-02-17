LIVE TV
What Are Trumpet Plants Mentioned In Jeffrey Epstein Emails? Toxic Drug That Produces Zombie Drug Scopolamine Can Wipe Memory, Kill Free Will

What Are Trumpet Plants Mentioned In Jeffrey Epstein Emails? Toxic Drug That Produces Zombie Drug Scopolamine Can Wipe Memory, Kill Free Will

Newly released Epstein emails suggest the disgraced financier showed interest in highly toxic “trumpet plants” containing a drug known to impair memory and decision-making. The communications raise fresh questions about Epstein’s knowledge of scopolamine’s neurological effects.

New Epstein emails mention toxic “trumpet plants” linked to memory-altering drug scopolamine. Photos: X.
New Epstein emails mention toxic “trumpet plants” linked to memory-altering drug scopolamine. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 17, 2026 09:13:04 IST

What Are Trumpet Plants Mentioned In Jeffrey Epstein Emails? Toxic Drug That Produces Zombie Drug Scopolamine Can Wipe Memory, Kill Free Will

The newly released emails related to Jeffrey Epstein suggest the disgraced financier may have possessed or shown interest in highly toxic plants known to produce a substance capable of impairing memory and decision-making. The revelations come as part of the final batch of files made public following a directive to release records connected to Epstein’s activities.

Epstein Email References to “Trumpet Plants”

Among the newly surfaced communications is an email in which Epstein inquired about his “trumpet plants at nursery.” The reference is believed to relate to Angel’s Trumpet plants, which are known for their extreme toxicity.

These plants contain scopolamine, a compound associated with severe neurological effects. The substance has been widely discussed due to its reported ability to impair memory, reduce decision-making capacity, and potentially eliminate an individual’s sense of free will. In severe cases, intoxication may lead to paralysis or death.

Epstein May Have Known the Drug’s Effects

Another email included in the document release indicates Epstein was sent an article detailing both the plant and the drug derived from it, raising the possibility that he was aware of its properties.

Scopolamine has gained notoriety globally because of its disturbing effects. According to ScienceDirect, the substance can significantly impair cognitive function. The database notes:

“In cases of overdose, result in toxic symptoms such as dry mucous membranes, tachycardia, confusion, and hallucinations.”

The compound does have legitimate medical uses, though rarely, including treatment for motion sickness and nausea. However, one particularly concerning aspect is that scopolamine reportedly does not appear on standard toxicology reports.

Epstein Files

Epstein died in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Lawmakers later voted to compel the administration of President Donald Trump to direct the U.S. Department of Justice to release documents related to the case.

The files have since been made public in multiple batches, with the most recent release occurring last month. The Justice Department has stated that no additional disclosures are expected.

Separately, last week, Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell invoked her Fifth Amendment rights during a deposition before the House Oversight Committee, declining to answer questions concerning Trump’s association with Epstein.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 9:13 AM IST


