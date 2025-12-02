LIVE TV
Who Is Zareena Rafiq aka Trang Mahoo? Meet The First Female Baloch Liberation Front Suicide Bomber Behind Deadly Chagai Attack

Zareena Rafiq, alias Trang Mahoo, became the first female suicide bomber of the Baloch Liberation Front. She attacked a Frontier Corps facility in Chagai, Balochistan, targeting a Chinese mining project. Six Pakistani security personnel were reportedly killed as BLF’s Saddo Operational Battalion led the assault.

BLF's first female fidayeen, Zareena Rafiq, attacks Pakistani security complex in Chagai, highlighting rising Baloch insurgency. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 2, 2025 12:49:44 IST

Who Is Zareena Rafiq aka Trang Mahoo? Meet The First Female Baloch Liberation Front Suicide Bomber Behind Deadly Chagai Attack

Zareena Rafiq, also known as Trang Mahoo, has become the first Baloch Liberation Front (BLF)  female fidayeen operative as she was recently used in a deadly assault on a Pakistani security complex in Chagai, Balochistan. The operative stormed a heavily guarded Frontier Corps facility that also houses a Chinese copper and gold mining project.

According to reports, six Pakistani security personnel were killed in the attack, though Islamabad has not officially confirmed the casualties.

Saddo Operational Battalion (SOB) Behind The Fidayeen Attack

According to a statement circulated on Telegram, BLF spokesperson Gwahram Baloch said the operation was carried out by the group’s “self-sacrifice” unit, the Saddo Operational Battalion (SOB), named after the slain commander Waja Sado, also known as Sadath Marri. A photograph of Mahoo was shared, showing that she detonated herself at the security barrier to allow other BLF fighters to breach the compound.

Also Read: Did India Really Deny Airspace To Pakistan’s Aid Flight For Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka? What New Delhi Said

The Times of India reported that Mahoo’s suicide detonation was a tactical move to clear the way for rebel fighters. This is the first instance of a suicide attack by the BLF, a tactic previously employed exclusively by the Majeed Brigade of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has a history of high-profile operations including the Jaffar Express hijack.

Targeting of Chinese Mining Projects – BLF & BLA Changing Its Tactics As Pakistan Intensifies Crackdown

Analysts note that the choice of target, a complex linked to the Saindak and Reko Diq mining projects operated by Chinese and Canadian companies, shows an evolving strategy by Baloch insurgents, focusing on economic and foreign interests alongside military targets.

The BLA also released a statement detailing a series of coordinated attacks between November 28-29, claiming that 27 Pakistan army personnel were killed in 29 separate incidents. The group stated that it temporarily took control of motorways and seized weapons during these operations.

BLA’s Recent Attacks Against Pakistan Soldiers

A remote-controlled IED targeted military intelligence personnel in the Jiwani area of Gwadar while they were returning from vehicle extortion operations.

The residence of a Pakistani army major in Mastung city came under attack.

Six blasts were reported at defense installations in Quetta.

These attacks highlight the continued intensity and coordination of Baloch militant operations across Balochistan, with both the BLF and BLA increasingly targeting security forces and infrastructure linked to foreign investments.

Also Read: Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 12:49 PM IST
Who Is Zareena Rafiq aka Trang Mahoo? Meet The First Female Baloch Liberation Front Suicide Bomber Behind Deadly Chagai Attack

QUICK LINKS