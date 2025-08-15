Who’s Who at the Trump-Putin Meet: A Look at the US and Russian Teams in Alaska

As President Vladimir Putin lands in Alaska following a stopover in Magadan with an eight-hour flight from Moscow stretching to another four hours to Anchorage, the anticipation for the Russian leader’s Friday meeting with US President Donald Trump is mounting.

With the two leaders set to hold a critical face-to-face meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson against the backdrop of world attention fixed on the Ukrainian war, here is what we know so far about who is attending the summit, what’s on the agenda and how this has the potential to reset global diplomacy.

What’s on the Table

According to Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov, Ukraine will be the central topic of the high-stakes meeting today, The Guardian reported. Talks will be followed by a wider five-on-five meeting, a working lunch and a joint press appearance by the two presidents, according to a Reuters report published Friday. Economic cooperation and security matters are also on the agenda, though no agreements are expected to be formally signed, per The Kyiv Independent.

President Trump has signalled that the meeting could either be over swiftly if talks go poorly or quickly lead to strides toward peace if successful. “And if it’s a bad meeting, it’ll end very quickly. And if it’s a good meeting, we are going to end up getting peace in the pretty near future,” The New York Post quoted Trump as saying.

Russian Delegation

Putin is bringing in a delegation of political heavyweights to represent the Russian side along with him. These reportedly include:

Sergey Lavrov : Veteran Foreign Minister since 2004, known for what many say is his “no-nonsense” style of diplomacy.

: Veteran Foreign Minister since 2004, known for what many say is his “no-nonsense” style of diplomacy. Yuri Ushakov: A longtime foreign policy aide to the Russian leader and former ambassador to the US, serving as a strategic steer in Moscow’s international stance.

A longtime foreign policy aide to the Russian leader and former ambassador to the US, serving as a strategic steer in Moscow’s international stance. Andrei Belousov : A technocrat and economist tapped to head the Russian Defense Ministry, aligning economic strategy with the country’s war efforts.

: A technocrat and economist tapped to head the Russian Defense Ministry, aligning economic strategy with the country’s war efforts. Anton Siluanov : Finance Minister and architect of Russia’s “fortress economy,” handling harsh Western sanctions.

: Finance Minister and architect of Russia’s “fortress economy,” handling harsh Western sanctions. Kirill Dmitriev: Head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and investment envoy, known for outreach to American investors, effectively serving as a bridge to Western business.

US Delegation

On Trump’s side, the less conventional, and yet seemingly loyal team reportedly includes:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio : Once opposed to Trump, now acting US national security adviser, known for his tougher stance on Russia.

: Once opposed to Trump, now acting US national security adviser, known for his tougher stance on Russia. Vice President JD Vance : A skeptic of Ukraine aid, outspoken and seemingly influential in foreign policy decisions.

: A skeptic of Ukraine aid, outspoken and seemingly influential in foreign policy decisions. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff : A real estate tycoon with deep ties to Trump, who was shrouded in controversy lately and is seen by some within the political circles as a pro-Moscow voice.

: A real estate tycoon with deep ties to Trump, who was shrouded in controversy lately and is seen by some within the political circles as a pro-Moscow voice. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent : Billionaire investor entrusted with exploring economic carrots or new agreements linked to peace.

: Billionaire investor entrusted with exploring economic carrots or new agreements linked to peace. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: An American military figure marred by past controversies, whose presence remains uncertain, according to The Guardian.

Why It Matters

A summit in Alaska — once a Russian territory — carries deeply symbolic weight. European leaders and Kyiv will be observing the meeting closely, watching with bated breath to find out whether Friday’s encounter would dilute Western unity or gloss over Ukraine’s refusal to cede territory.

