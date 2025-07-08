Why Did Pakistan Ban 27 YouTube Channels, Including Imran Khan’s? Here’s What We Know

Pakistan has directed blocking of 27 YouTube channels for spreading “anti-state content.” The decision, that widely regarded as part of a larger effort to stifle criticism, has ignited alarms over freedom of expression and internet censorship in the nation.

The prohibition was issued by the Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah in Islamabad upon a plea moved by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The court said that it was “satisfied with the evidence” that the FIA produced. It alleged that the channels were broadcasting content that was critical of the Pakistani military and establishment.

Imran Khan’s YouTube Channel ban

So who is affected by this? Amongst them are the most popular voices, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, journalist Arzoo Kazmi, analysts Haider Mehdi, Moeed Pirzada and Orya Maqbool Jan as well as the most famous channels Imran Riaz Khan, Sabir Shakir, Asad Toor and Aftab Iqbal. Some have been staunch critics of the current government and military leadership, often using YouTube to address the masses within and beyond Pakistan.

In fact, the official PTI YouTube channel is among the targeted ones, that highlights the political colour of the crackdown.

ALSO READ: Afghan Migrants Caught Between Two Borders: Iran’s Expulsions, Pakistan’s Delays

According to the court order, YouTube’s “incharge officer” has been ordered to block these 27 channels. The order also lends its support to the FIA power to probe and pursue legal action. The FIA started investigating the channels on June 2 and produced what it termed “sufficient proof” before the court.

Does the YouTube channel ban go against free expression?

Media critics and free speech activists have deplored the ban as an effort against free expression. Most of them view the move as an extension of Pakistan’s tradition of silencing critical voices, either by social media blockouts, arrests, or intimidation of the press.

Over the last few months, various content creators in Pakistan have complained about shadow bans, less visibility, or outright content bans. Some of them have already left Pakistan, as they fear lawsuits or enforced disappearances, a tactic commonly associated with Pakistan’s deep state.

Regardless of the court’s decree, IT professionals wonder how successful such an action will be. “YouTube cannot be blocked by a court on a unilateral basis without YouTube itself being engaged,” opined a top technology consultant.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Forces Abduct Two Baloch Men In Brutal Crackdown