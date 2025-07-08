LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Live TV
TRENDING |
Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Home > World > Why Did Pakistan Ban 27 YouTube Channels, Including Imran Khan’s? Here’s What We Know

Why Did Pakistan Ban 27 YouTube Channels, Including Imran Khan’s? Here’s What We Know

Pakistan has ordered a ban on 27 YouTube channels, including those of Imran Khan and several journalists, for allegedly spreading "anti-state content." Critics call it a crackdown on dissent and free speech, with experts questioning its enforcement.

Pakistan blocks 27 YouTube channels, including Imran Khan’s, in a sweeping move against “anti-state content".
Pakistan blocks 27 YouTube channels, including Imran Khan’s, in a sweeping move against “anti-state content". (Photo credit: Reuters)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 03:16:22 IST

Pakistan has directed blocking of 27 YouTube channels for spreading “anti-state content.” The decision, that widely regarded as part of a larger effort to stifle criticism, has ignited alarms over freedom of expression and internet censorship in the nation.

The prohibition was issued by the Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah in Islamabad upon a plea moved by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The court said that it was “satisfied with the evidence” that the FIA produced. It alleged that the channels were broadcasting content that was critical of the Pakistani military and establishment.

Imran Khan’s YouTube Channel ban

So who is affected by this? Amongst them are the most popular voices, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, journalist Arzoo Kazmi, analysts Haider Mehdi, Moeed Pirzada and Orya Maqbool Jan as well as the most famous channels Imran Riaz Khan, Sabir Shakir, Asad Toor and Aftab Iqbal. Some have been staunch critics of the current government and military leadership, often using YouTube to address the masses within and beyond Pakistan.

In fact, the official PTI YouTube channel is among the targeted ones, that highlights the political colour of the crackdown.

ALSO READ: Afghan Migrants Caught Between Two Borders: Iran’s Expulsions, Pakistan’s Delays

According to the court order, YouTube’s “incharge officer” has been ordered to block these 27 channels. The order also lends its support to the FIA power to probe and pursue legal action. The FIA started investigating the channels on June 2 and produced what it termed “sufficient proof” before the court.

Does the YouTube channel ban go against free expression?

Media critics and free speech activists have deplored the ban as an effort against free expression. Most of them view the move as an extension of Pakistan’s tradition of silencing critical voices, either by social media blockouts, arrests, or intimidation of the press.

Over the last few months, various content creators in Pakistan have complained about shadow bans, less visibility, or outright content bans. Some of them have already left Pakistan, as they fear lawsuits or enforced disappearances, a tactic commonly associated with Pakistan’s deep state.

Regardless of the court’s decree, IT professionals wonder how successful such an action will be. “YouTube cannot be blocked by a court on a unilateral basis without YouTube itself being engaged,” opined a top technology consultant. 

ALSO READ: Pakistan Forces Abduct Two Baloch Men In Brutal Crackdown

Tags: Imran KhanpakistanYouTube Channels ban

More News

Scott Frost Blames Job Quality Over Performance, Saying He ‘Didn’t Really Want To’ Accept The Nebraska Position.
Maharashtra Reports 10,662 Crimes Against Children In 5 Months, Reveals Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Why Joao Pedro Didn’t Celebrate His First Chelsea Goal
No, The Dune: Part Three Is Not Being Fully Shot In IMAX, Fans Ask, ‘What’s Stopping Them?’
Halle Berry Recalls Feeling Shy During The Flintstones: Hadn’t Really Played This Type Of Seductress
‘Pedro Neto Is Every Chelsea Fan Right now’ Internet Reacts To Joao Pedro’s Goal Against Fluminense
Why Did Pakistan Ban 27 YouTube Channels, Including Imran Khan’s? Here’s What We Know
Real Madrid vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Check Prediction And Details About Where To Watch The Match In India
Did Virat Kohli And Avneet Kaur Attend The Same Wimbledon Match? Internet Brutally Trolls Star Cricketer
Zohran Mamdani Criticized For Visiting Brooklyn Mosque Tied To Anti-Israel Remarks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?