Why Has China Tightened Export Rules For Crucial Rare Earths: All You Need To Know

The new rules, announced Thursday, also tighten controls over technologies related to the extraction, processing, and recycling of rare earths.

Representational image (Pexels)
Representational image (Pexels)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 9, 2025 15:46:49 IST

Why Has China Tightened Export Rules For Crucial Rare Earths: All You Need To Know

China has announced new restrictions on rare earth exports, expanding its control to include products made abroad using Chinese-sourced minerals. According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, overseas exporters of any items that use rare earth materials mined or processed in China will now need to apply for export licenses. The new rules, announced Thursday, also tighten controls over technologies related to the extraction, processing, and recycling of rare earths.

The ministry said exports for military purposes will generally not be approved, while shipments related to semiconductor research and development will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. However, it remains unclear how China plans to monitor and enforce these restrictions globally.

Rare earths, a group of 17 minerals crucial for producing electric vehicles, smartphones, and advanced weapons systems, have long been a source of geopolitical tension. China dominates global production, accounting for nearly 70% of the world’s supply.

The minerals have become a powerful tool in Beijing’s trade strategy, especially amid a prolonged tariff war with the United States. China has previously hinted at using its dominance in the sector to influence negotiations with Washington.

In recent months, China’s exports of rare earth-related products, including magnets, have rebounded after earlier disruptions threatened global supply chains. But the latest restrictions suggest Beijing is once again ready to use its leverage in the strategic industry.

The move comes just weeks before US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet for direct talks.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 3:46 PM IST
Why Has China Tightened Export Rules For Crucial Rare Earths: All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS