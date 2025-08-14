LIVE TV
Home > World > Two Dates, Two Narratives: Why Japan and China Mark WWII End on Different Days & What It Means

Two Dates, Two Narratives: Why Japan and China Mark WWII End on Different Days & What It Means

Japan and China observe the end of WWII on different dates -- Japan on August 15 with a solemn ceremony, China on September 3 with a military parade. These contrasting commemorations embody deeply divergent narratives shaped by war memories and current geopolitical tensions.

Japan marks WWII end with a solemn ceremony on August 15. China celebrates with a military parade on September 3, in contrasting commemorations that experts say reflect deep historical and political divides. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
Japan marks WWII end with a solemn ceremony on August 15. China celebrates with a military parade on September 3, in contrasting commemorations that experts say reflect deep historical and political divides. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 14, 2025 15:45:00 IST

Japan and China both observe the end of World War II, but on different dates and in different ways. Japan commemorates the day on 15 August, when Emperor Hirohito delivered a radio broadcast message announcing the country’s surrender in 1945. The message — reportedly delivered in archaic language and poor audio — was deeply symbolic as many Japanese had never heard the emperor’s voice before, archival reports suggest.

“The speech is a reminder of what it took to end the wrong war,” Nihon University professor Takahisa Furukawa told The Associated Press.

Japan’s current emperor, Naruhito, and the country’s prime minister Shigeru Ishiba will lead a solemn ceremony in Tokyo which will be televised nationwide via NHK to commemorate the victims, AP reported. Last year, Naruhito expressed deep regret over the war, even as some cabinet ministers visited the Yasukuni Shrine — a halt that reignited criticism from China and South Korea.

China’s Grand Parade: Power and Pride

In contrast, China observes Victory Day on September 3, the day following the formal surrender by Japan aboard the USS Missouri on 2nd September, 1945. This year’s commemoration ceremony will reportedly include a military parade in Beijing featuring hypersonic missiles, fighter jets and advanced electronic gear among other things.

A senior People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officer told the US-based news agency that this year’s parade will underscore the Chinese military’s “strong ability to adapt to technological trends and evolving warfare.” 

Observers say such displays reinforce the country’s narrative of strength and readiness at a time of heightened regional tensions, especially in the East China Sea. A museum in Benxi showcasing anti-Japanese resistance fighters from rural area of Manchuria are expected to further reflect on the country’s wartime legacy, the report said.

War Memories Fuel Current Politics

The devastating invasion by Japan’s wartime regime reportedly resulted in as many as 20 million deaths in China, in what experts say is a historical legacy that continues to cast a long shadow over today’s geopolitics. As Japan discusses ramping up its defense capabilities, China appears to be using the opportunity to demand historical responsibility, analysts say.

“We urge Japan to deeply reflect on its historical culpability … stop using hype over regional tensions … to conceal its true intent of military expansion,” AP quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun as saying.

ALSO READ: China Ups Military Incursions Around Taiwan: Here’s What We Know So Far

China news Japan news

Two Dates, Two Narratives: Why Japan and China Mark WWII End on Different Days & What It Means

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Two Dates, Two Narratives: Why Japan and China Mark WWII End on Different Days & What It Means

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

