Home > World > Will Russia Join Hands With Iran Against US-Israel? Vladimir Putin Congratulates New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Offers 'Unwavering Support'; What Does This Mean For The Middle-East War?

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on becoming Iran’s new Supreme Leader and pledged Russia’s “unwavering support.”

Putin Congratulates Iran’s New Leader (Image: X)
Putin Congratulates Iran’s New Leader (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 9, 2026 17:07:33 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on becoming Iran’s new Supreme Leader and promised Moscow’s “unwavering support” for the country, underlining the close ties between Russia and Iran at a time of rising tensions in the Middle East.

In a message sent after the leadership change in Tehran, Putin welcomed Mojtaba Khamenei to his new role and expressed confidence that relations between the two countries would continue to strengthen. According to reports, the Russian president said he hoped the new Iranian leader’s time in office would help deepen cooperation between Moscow and Tehran across different areas. He also reaffirmed Russia’s strong backing for Iran despite the difficult geopolitical situation in the region.

Assembly of Experts Picks Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, was appointed as Iran’s new Supreme Leader after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who had led the Islamic Republic for decades. The transition came during a highly tense period in the Middle East, which has been marked by military confrontation and regional instability.

Iran’s powerful clerical body which is the Assembly of Experts have selected Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s third Supreme Leader in early March 2026. The move followed the killing of Ali Khamenei during a period of conflict and escalating military strikes in the region.

Interim Council Led Iran Briefly

Before the appointment was finalized, an interim leadership structure briefly handled the country’s top authority. This temporary leadership council included Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Gholam‑Hossein Mohseni‑Eje’i, and cleric Alireza Arafi, who collectively oversaw state functions until a permanent leader was chosen.

Mojtaba Khamenei had long been considered an influential figure within Iran’s political and religious establishment, even though he rarely appeared in public and never held major elected office. Analysts say he maintained close ties with the country’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and played a behind-the-scenes role in Iranian politics for years.

Russia Signals Strong Strategic Ties

His elevation to the country’s highest authority has drawn attention internationally because it marks a rare succession from father to son in a system that has historically criticised hereditary rule. Some observers see the decision as an attempt by Iran’s leadership to maintain stability and continuity during wartime.

Putin’s quick message of congratulations signals Russia’s intention to maintain and possibly deepen its partnership with Tehran. The Kremlin has repeatedly described Iran as a key strategic partner, especially as both countries face pressure from Western governments.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 5:07 PM IST
