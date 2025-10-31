Devuthani Ekadashi 2025: Correct Date, Vrat, Time, Puja Shubh Muhurat for Tulsi Vivah 2025

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his four-month divine sleep, known as Chaturmas. As per the Sanatan Panchang, Tulsi Vivah festival is celebrated on the next day of Devutthan or Dev Uthani Ekadashi. The next day, after waking up, Lord Vishnu got married to Tulsi Ji.
Tulsi Vivah 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat
According to the Vedic calendar, Tulsi Vivash will be celebrated on November 2, 2025.
Brahma Muhurat: 04:50 to 05:42 in the morning
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:42 to 12:26
Vijay Muhurat: 01:55 to 02:39
Twilight Time: 05:35 to 06:01
Amrit Kaal: 09:29 to 11:00
Tripushkar Yoga: 07:31 to 05:03
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date and Time
According to the Vedic calendar, Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 will be observed on November 01, 2025.
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Shubh Muhurat Begins: 09:11 AM
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Shubh Muhurat Ends: November 02, 2025- 07:31 AM
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Parana Time: November 02, 2025 – 01:11 PM to 03:23 PM
Parana Day Hari Vasara End: November 02, 2025- 01:11 PM to 03:23 PM
Gauna Ekadashi 2025: Date and Time
Ekadashi Tithi Begins: November 01, 2025- 09:11 AM
Ekadashi Tithi Ends: November 02, 2025- 07:31 AM
Parana Time for Gauna Ekadashi: November 03, 2025- 06:34 AM to 08:46 AM
Mantra
- Om Namo Narayanaye..!!
- Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaye..!!
- Achyutam Keshvam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janaki Vallabham..!!
- Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Hare Hare..!!
