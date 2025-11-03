Numerology Horoscope Today, (03 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses To Have Close Relationship With A Female Member At Work

Today’s Horoscope, November 3, 2025: Today is Kartik Shukla Trayodashi Tithi, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra, and Harshana Yoga. The Moon will be in Pisces. The Moon’s position, combined with the planets and constellations, makes this day special. Career, financial, and family situations, taken after careful consideration, will help turn challenges into opportunities. Read our daily horoscope to learn how to plan for today and what aspects will require special vigilance.

Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

Aries Horoscope

You will move forward with clear decisions and will be able to perform leadership-related tasks effectively today. Due to increased responsibilities, you may have to cancel previously made plans. There is a possibility of profit in capital investments or foreign affairs. You may encounter a sudden situation that will prevent you from studying today, even if you want to. There is a possibility of a disagreement with a brother or someone like you. Take care of your health; there is a possibility of minor injuries along with fatigue.

Taurus Horoscope

Your financial situation may be a cause for concern. You may find yourself spending all your time today planning to increase your income. For businesspeople, meeting an experienced and influential person will prove beneficial. Lovers are receiving full planetary support. If you want to discuss your relationship with family members, today is an auspicious day. Your speech and behavior may create tension in the family environment, so be polite in your communication. Don’t ignore health issues; cold and cough-related problems may cause you trouble.

Gemini Horoscope

The day will start off normally for Geminis, but there’s a possibility of a sudden increase in workload after noon. Exercise restraint and patience will help you achieve favorable results. Hard work is required to strengthen your financial situation. New opportunities for career advancement will arise, so accept them without hesitation. Preparations may be underway for an auspicious event within the family. Any delays in marriage-related matters will move forward quickly today. Due to work pressure and constant hectic schedules, your health will be somewhat weak today.

Cancer Horoscope

Given the planetary positions, you will have the opportunity to meet with senior officials and learn from them. There may be delays in the arrival of funds for work related to government or private institutions. There is a possibility of some conflict between couples due to an outsider. Pay special attention to the needs of your parents. There is a possibility of a conflict with a female member of your in-laws’ family, which you would be wise to ignore. Protect yourself from the weather, as rapid seasonal changes may cause some negative health changes.

Leo Horoscope

Relationships with your boss will strengthen. Be mindful of your time and work hard to strengthen your position at work. There is a possibility of improvement in your business financial situation due to good and large deals. Act wisely; you may be tempted by unethical activities, which you should avoid. There will be a joyful atmosphere at home. You may get the opportunity to participate in or participate in a religious event. Take care of your lying and sitting posture, especially those who have cervical problems.

Virgo Horoscope

You may face some new challenges in your career, but by using your talent as a weapon, you will be successful in turning them into opportunities. You may find not just one, but several investment options. Young people should be clear about their goals and move forward with determination. Avoid ostentation and present yourself to others as you are. Try to be cautious, as there is a risk of spending money on unnecessary things. Be especially careful to eat well, as poor eating habits can lead to stomach infections.

Libra Horoscope

You may develop a close relationship with a female member at work. Businesspeople should think carefully before making any decisions. If desired, seek advice from an experienced person. Young people should become self-reliant and do their own work as much as possible. You may give a gift to appease your spouse or to appease them. You may be greatly influenced by the habits and behavior of an outsider, and upon observing them, you will take the initiative to improve yourself. Avoid standing for long periods of time, and be careful when working at elevated places.

Scorpio Horoscope

Financially, today is a day for careful decision-making and systematic planning. Forgetfulness can lead to missed tasks and losses. It’s best to prepare a daily to-do list. Before making any decisions, carefully consider all the important points before proceeding. Your child’s marriage may be a concern for you today. If your doctor advises you to avoid any specific foods, strictly adhere to them.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Only by maintaining a balance between your personal and professional life will you be able to move forward. If you are making any business deals, proceed with extreme caution, as the other party may try to defraud you. Pay off any outstanding debts with friends, as there’s a risk of financial strain on relationships. Expenses related to family or personal care are likely. It’s not good to put unnecessary stress on your mind; try to stay stress-free. Those who consume alcohol today are at risk of liver-related problems.

Capricorn Horoscope

Given the planetary positions, this is a time for achieving goals; hard work will pay off. If you applied for a loan for land-related work, you’re likely to receive news related to it. Efforts made by young people in the livelihood field will bear fruit, and there’s a possibility of finding a suitable job. Keep valuables in a locker or entrust their care to an elder and wise person in the house, as there’s a risk of items getting lost. If it’s a special day for you, you’re likely to receive a favorite gift from your partner or family. Your health will be fine today.

Aquarius Horoscope

You’ll need to be careful with your office work, as there’s a high chance of error. Businesspeople need to be serious about their commitments, ensuring they meet the promised date and time. Control unnecessary expenses and invest them wisely. Make sure to document any transactions or note them down. Avoid sharing personal information with strangers and avoid blind trust. Elders may offer valuable lessons, so spend some time with them during the day. Sharp tools can cause injury, so proceed with caution.

Pisces Horoscope

People born under this sign should work with confidence; pending tasks will be completed. Businessmen may need skilled and experienced employees. Continue efforts to recover lost funds; there’s a possibility of recovery. Young people will benefit from being in the company of an older person, paving the way for progress. If you have ongoing property-related issues, now is the right time to resolve them. Work can lead to neglect of your health, which could lead to a worsening of your health at night.

By: Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

(Astrologer, Palmist Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

