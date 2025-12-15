‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal is back home, and her return has been nothing short of emotional. After finishing her journey in the controversial reality show in fourth place, Tanya returned to Gwalior, where she received a warm and heartfelt welcome from her family and loved ones.

Sharing glimpses of the moment on social media, the entrepreneur was seen breaking down in tears as she hugged her father, a scene that quickly resonated with fans and marked a touching end to her Bigg Boss Journey.

Tanya Mittal Emotional Grand Welcome

Tanya Mittal received a warm and crowded outdoor welcome on her return home, where emotions ran high as she broke down while embracing her father. Surrounded by family members, friends, and well-wishers, the Bigg Boss 19 contestant was visibly overwhelmed by the love and support she received. She shared the heartfelt moment on her Instagram, saying, “I am home.”







Tanya Mittal Bigg Boss Journey

Tanya Mittal entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a confident entrepreneur and quickly emerged as one of the season’s most talked-about contestants. Known for her strong opinions, emotional honesty, and her friendships with Neelam, Amaal Mallik, and Farrhana Bhatt.

While Tanya Mittal avoided unnecessary fights, she was vocal during key moments and stood her ground when challenged. She successfully reached the Top 4, earning praise for being true to herself despite being repeatedly tagged as “fake”. Her Bigg Boss journey will be hard to forget, which was full of drama, emotions, and scolding of Salman Khan.