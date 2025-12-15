LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > Bigg boss > ‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home

‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal is back home, and her return has been nothing short of emotional. Sharing glimpses of the moment on social media, the entrepreneur was seen breaking down in tears as she hugged her father, a scene that quickly resonated with fans and marked a touching end to her Bigg Boss Journey.

‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 15, 2025 17:16:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal is back home, and her return has been nothing short of emotional. After finishing her journey in the controversial reality show in fourth place, Tanya returned to Gwalior, where she received a warm and heartfelt welcome from her family and loved ones. 

Sharing glimpses of the moment on social media, the entrepreneur was seen breaking down in tears as she hugged her father, a scene that quickly resonated with fans and marked a touching end to her Bigg Boss Journey. 

Tanya Mittal Emotional Grand Welcome 

Tanya Mittal received a warm and crowded outdoor welcome on her return home, where emotions ran high as she broke down while embracing her father. Surrounded by family members, friends, and well-wishers, the Bigg Boss 19 contestant was visibly overwhelmed by the love and support she received. She shared the heartfelt moment on her Instagram, saying, “I am home.” 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)



Tanya Mittal Bigg Boss Journey 

Tanya Mittal entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a confident entrepreneur and quickly emerged as one of the season’s most talked-about contestants. Known for her strong opinions, emotional honesty, and her friendships with Neelam, Amaal Mallik, and Farrhana Bhatt. 

While Tanya Mittal avoided unnecessary fights, she was vocal during key moments and stood her ground when challenged. She successfully reached the Top 4, earning praise for being true to herself despite being repeatedly tagged as “fake”. Her Bigg Boss journey will be hard to forget, which was full of drama, emotions, and scolding of Salman Khan.

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 5:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AMAL MALLIKbigg bossBigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 Tanya MittalFarrhana BhattGaurav KhannaTanya Mittaltanya mittal fathertanya mittal gwaliortanya mittal house

RELATED News

LATEST NEWS

R Ashwin-Led IPL 2026 Mock Auction: Check Sold and Unsold Players

Jay Shah Presents India’s T20 World Cup Jersey To Lionel Messi In New Delhi | WATCH

‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home

BMC Election 2026 Date: Maharashtra Braces Civic Polls on Jan 15 Amid Intense Mahayuti vs MVA Showdown

Why US Surrogacy Has Become The Go-To Option for Chinese Billionaires Like Xu Bo To Build Large Families? Everything Decoded

Video: ‘Women Are Only To Sleep With Their Husbands, Not To Be Showcased’: Kerala CPM Leader’s ‘Misogynistic’ Victory Speech Triggers Massive Row

IIM Indore, Adam Smith Business School (University of Glasgow), Unveil Inaugural Global Leadership Development Programme for Entrepreneurs

GyanTaal Institute of Advanced Studies: Transforming Education and Empowering Learners for a Brighter Future

‘Why are spectators being arrested?’: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Questions Arrests After Messi Kolkata Event Chaos

Why Is Zelenskyy Ready To Drop Ukraine’s NATO Ambitions? Explained

‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home
‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home
‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home
‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home

QUICK LINKS