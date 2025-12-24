Tanya Mittal’s Mother Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers Over Unfair Targeting Inside House: ‘Aap Ek Hi Ladki Ko Target…’

Bigg Boss 19’s curtains came down with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy on December 7, 2025, but the artist-like influencer Tanya Mittal is still in the news hot and the controversy is not over. Tanya was a very controversial figure throughout the season and was usually criticized for her claims over a high-end lifestyle and also her totally new spiritual personality.

So, the focus now has been shifted from Tanya’s antics to the way she was handled by the show. Tanya’s mother, Suneeta Mittal, in a recent one-on-one interview claimed she was very upset and accused the production team of piling the pressure on her daughter the whole time she was in the house.

Production Bias

The main complaint of Suneeta Mittal is that she thinks the show’s producers have made a conscious choice to demoralize Tanya. While on the house tour and during the interview, she raised doubts about how equally the show’s editing and task narratives were done.

Suneeta said that the producers made it look like Tanya was a bad person no matter if she was happy or crying. “I would like to ask the producers: why only one girl is being targeted?” she said, bringing out a feeling of injustice where Tanya’s emotional weakness was presumably used for ratings instead of being treated with fair play.

Stylist Controversy

Tanya and her mother spoke about the internal show business and the viral rumors of an unpaid stylist bill at the same time. Suneeta Mittal was very clear on the family’s regard and rejected any financial misconduct utterly. She explained that the stylist had been let go a week before the issue came to light and that their values as a family would not let them stop even a tiny amount of money to anyone.

By revealing, “Our family doesn’t keep even 10 rupees of anyone,” she tried to cut off the rumors that have been haunting Tanya’s reputation after the show, suggesting that the allegations were just an attempt to kill her character by spreading falsehoods.

Also Read: Is Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Getting Married In February 2026? Everything We Know So Far Revealed!