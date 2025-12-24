LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Bigg boss > Tanya Mittal’s Mother Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers Over Unfair Targeting Inside House: ‘Aap Ek Hi Ladki Ko Target…’

Tanya Mittal’s Mother Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers Over Unfair Targeting Inside House: ‘Aap Ek Hi Ladki Ko Target…’

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal faced alleged targeting by producers, says her mother Suneeta Mittal. She also denied stylist payment rumors, claiming Tanya’s emotions were unfairly portrayed, sparking controversy over production bias and reality show ethics.

Tanya Mittal Targeted in Bigg Boss 19? Mother Slams Makers, Denies Stylist Rumors (Pc: X)
Tanya Mittal Targeted in Bigg Boss 19? Mother Slams Makers, Denies Stylist Rumors (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 24, 2025 12:13:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tanya Mittal’s Mother Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers Over Unfair Targeting Inside House: ‘Aap Ek Hi Ladki Ko Target…’

Bigg Boss 19’s curtains came down with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy on December 7, 2025, but the artist-like influencer Tanya Mittal is still in the news hot and the controversy is not over. Tanya was a very controversial figure throughout the season and was usually criticized for her claims over a high-end lifestyle and also her totally new spiritual personality.

You Might Be Interested In

So, the focus now has been shifted from Tanya’s antics to the way she was handled by the show. Tanya’s mother, Suneeta Mittal, in a recent one-on-one interview  claimed she was very upset and accused the production team of piling the pressure on her daughter the whole time she was in the house.

Production Bias

The main complaint of Suneeta Mittal is that she thinks the show’s producers have made a conscious choice to demoralize Tanya. While on the house tour and during the interview, she raised doubts about how equally the show’s editing and task narratives were done.

You Might Be Interested In

Suneeta said that the producers made it look like Tanya was a bad person no matter if she was happy or crying. “I would like to ask the producers: why only one girl is being targeted?” she said, bringing out a feeling of injustice where Tanya’s emotional weakness was presumably used for ratings instead of being treated with fair play.

Stylist Controversy

Tanya and her mother spoke about the internal show business and the viral rumors of an unpaid stylist bill at the same time. Suneeta Mittal was very clear on the family’s regard and rejected any financial misconduct utterly. She explained that the stylist had been let go a week before the issue came to light and that their values as a family would not let them stop even a tiny amount of money to anyone.

By revealing, “Our family doesn’t keep even 10 rupees of anyone,” she tried to cut off the rumors that have been haunting Tanya’s reputation after the show, suggesting that the allegations were just an attempt to kill her character by spreading falsehoods.

Also Read: Is Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Getting Married In February 2026? Everything We Know So Far Revealed!

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 11:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bigg Boss 19 production biashome-hero-pos-7Reality show unfair treatmentStylist rumors Bigg BossTanya Mittal controversy

RELATED News

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner: Kalyan Padala Scripts History As First Commoner Champion, Lifts Trophy With ₹35 Lakh

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Meets Premanand Maharaj, Days After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spiritual Meet

‘He Was Very Old, Tried To Kiss Me’: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Malti Chahar Recalls Disturbing Casting Couch Experience With A Director, Says She Knew His Entire Family

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Fires Back At Farhana Bhatt’s ‘Undeserving’ Claim: ‘Dhele Ka Fark Nahi’ Sparks Debate

‘Bhai, Yeh Ek ‘TASK’ Tha…’ Amaal Mallik Gets Furious After Getting Linked With Tanya Mittal, Requests Fans To Stop Mud Slinging

LATEST NEWS

BNI Greater Surat brings sports and social cause together in Surat

Canada Horror: Indian-Origin Woman Himanshi Khurana Murdered By Partner Abdul Ghafoori; What We Know About The Suspect

Tanya Mittal’s Mother Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers Over Unfair Targeting Inside House: ‘Aap Ek Hi Ladki Ko Target…’

Rohit Verma Reopens Juhu Store With Renewed Creative Fire

Who Is Nazia Elahi Khan? BJP Leader’s IndiGo Harassment Claims, Controversial Remarks Ignite Major Row

Hrithik Roshan Steals The Spotlight Dancing With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan To Ishq Tera Tadpave At Cousin’s Wedding; Video Goes Viral

Meet Viraansh Bhanushali: Oxford Student Bashes Pakistan In Viral Speech, ‘You Can’t Shame A State That Has No Shame’

After U19 Asia Cup Disappointment, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Back In Form, Hits Record-Breaking Ton In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Shocks Fans, Confirms Chris Evans’ Epic Return As Steve Rogers In MCU

Jeera, Ajwain & Saunf Water: Health Benefits You Didn’t Know

Tanya Mittal’s Mother Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers Over Unfair Targeting Inside House: ‘Aap Ek Hi Ladki Ko Target…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tanya Mittal’s Mother Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers Over Unfair Targeting Inside House: ‘Aap Ek Hi Ladki Ko Target…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tanya Mittal’s Mother Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers Over Unfair Targeting Inside House: ‘Aap Ek Hi Ladki Ko Target…’
Tanya Mittal’s Mother Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers Over Unfair Targeting Inside House: ‘Aap Ek Hi Ladki Ko Target…’
Tanya Mittal’s Mother Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers Over Unfair Targeting Inside House: ‘Aap Ek Hi Ladki Ko Target…’
Tanya Mittal’s Mother Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers Over Unfair Targeting Inside House: ‘Aap Ek Hi Ladki Ko Target…’

QUICK LINKS