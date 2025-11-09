LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station

According to the Election Commission, 1,302 candidates are contesting in this phase, including 136 women, around 10 per cent of the total. Voting will take place at 45,399 polling centres, with 3.70 crore eligible voters.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 9, 2025 13:25:51 IST

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station

Bihar is gearing up for the second phase of the Assembly elections on Tuesday. The results of the assembly polls will be declared on Friday. A total of 122 constituencies across 20 districts will go to polls in this phase, following the first phase where voting was held in 121 seats across 18 districts. According to the Election Commission, 1,302 candidates are contesting in this phase, including 136 women, around 10 per cent of the total. Voting will take place at 45,399 polling centres, with 3.70 crore eligible voters, 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women, set to decide the fate of the candidates.

How To Check Your Polling Booth?

Voters can find their polling booth details online through the Election Commission’s Voter Services Portal at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

1. Enter your EPIC (Voter ID) number and select Bihar.

2. Fill in the captcha and click ‘Search’.

3. Your polling booth address and name will appear.

Steps To Download The Voters List

1. Visit https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll.

2. Enter details like state, district, and constituency.

3. Choose your polling station and complete the captcha.

4. Download the voters list in PDF format.

For those who cannot access online services, polling booth information can be obtained from local Booth Level Officers or by scanning QR codes displayed in public places.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 1:25 PM IST
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Locate Your Polling Station

