Bihar Election 2025: Full List of Most Educated Candidates Including Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor, and Chirag Paswan

The upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is changing the scenario as far as the candidates who not only have good academic records but also are impressive in the political field. The number of key contestants possessing degrees from the finest educational institutions is a major factor in the gradual change of the education sector in Bihar’s politics.
Key Contestants with a Degree
|Candidate
|Party
|Qualification
|Nitish Kumar
|JDU
|Electrical Engineering (NIT Patna)
|Prashant Kishor
|Jan Suraaj
|IIT Kanpur alumnus
|Chirag Paswan
|LJP
|B.Tech in Computer Science
|Vijay Sinha
|BJP
|B.Tech in Civil Engineering
|Dr. Divya Gautam
|CPI-ML
|Postgraduate + UGC NET + PhD candidate
Tejashwi Yadav, who is one of the most prominent politicians in Bihar, is less educated as compared to other politicians. This is a sign that the creation of such educated leaders is slowly changing the political scene in Bihar. The new narrative, which emphasizes professional qualifications, analytical thinking, and informed policy-making as key to the state’s future, is therefore more acceptable now.
