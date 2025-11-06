Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1: Which Constituency Recorded The Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout? Check Here

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 recorded an approximate voter turnout of 13.13% till 9 am on Thursday. Polling began at 7 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts under tight security arrangements. According to the Election Commission, the highest voting percentage was recorded in Saharsa at 15.27%, while Lakhisarai reported the lowest turnout at 7%.

Voters queued up early in several constituencies despite light morning fog in some areas. Polling will continue till 5 pm in most constituencies and till 6 pm in select areas with higher security presence.

District-Wise Voter Turnout Across Bihar Till 9 AM

As per Election Commission data, voter turnout varied across districts.

Begusarai – 14.60 %

Bhojpur – 13.11 %

Buxar – 13.28%

Darbhanga – 12.48%

Gopalganj – 13.97%

Khagaria – 14.15%

Lakhisarai – 7.00%

Madhepura – 13.74%

Munger- 13.37%

Muzaffarpur – 14.38%

Nalanda – 14.38%

Patna – 11.22 %

Saharsa – 15.27%

Samastipur – 12.86%

saran – 13.30%

Sheikhpura – 12.97%

Siwan – 13.35%

Vaishali – 14.30%

In the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, a total of 1,314 candidates are contesting across 121 constituencies. Out of these, 1,192 are male, 122 are female, and there are no candidates from the ‘others’ category. The Election Commission deployed additional personnel to ensure smooth polling and transparent conduct.

Polling Starts for #Phase1 elections across 121 Assembly Constituencies in #Bihar Today! ✅ Check out the facts at a glance for Phase 1 #BiharAssemblyElections, 6th November 2025#BiharElections2025 #LoktantrKaTyohar #ECI pic.twitter.com/PiH0lo0vlF — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) November 6, 2025

Campaigns in this phase saw major political parties including BJP, RJD, Congress, and Jan Suraaj actively mobilizing voters. Security forces have been stationed at sensitive polling booths, and electronic voting machines (EVMs) were checked in advance to avoid any technical disruptions.

Key Candidates in the Fray from Patna Constituencies

In Patna, where the voter turnout stood at 11.22%, several key candidates are contesting closely watched battles. IIT-IIM graduate Shashant Shekhar is contesting as a BJP candidate, while KC Sinha represents the Jan Suraaj Party.

Tejashwi Yadav:

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur, a seat once represented by his parents, former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. He is aiming for a third consecutive victory from the constituency. His key opponents include BJP’s Satish Kumar, who had defeated Rabri Devi in 2010 while contesting on a JD(U) ticket, and Jan Suraaj Party’s Chanchal Singh.

Samrat Choudhary:

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary is contesting from his home turf Tarapur after a gap of 15 years. He faces RJD’s Arun Shah, who had contested unsuccessfully in the 2021 bypolls. Choudhary, who leads the BJP’s Bihar unit since 2023, also serves as a key figure in the NDA government.

Mangal Pandey:

Senior BJP leader and state minister Mangal Pandey, who has served as an MLC since 2012, is contesting his first assembly election from Siwan. Known for his organizational skills, Pandey is one of the prominent faces of the BJP in Bihar. His candidature has drawn attention as he seeks to make his debut in the state legislative assembly.

Maithili Thakur:

Folk singer and debutant politician Maithili Thakur has entered the political fray as a BJP candidate from Alinagar in Darbhanga district. At just 25 years old, she is one of the youngest and most talked-about faces in this election. Critics have called her an “outsider” in the constituency, but Thakur, who speaks fluent Maithili, traces her roots to Madhubani and has spent recent years living in Delhi with her family.

Tej Pratap Yadav:

In Mahua, a high-profile contest features former minister and Independent MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He is competing against RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan, the sitting MLA, along with LJP’s Sanjay Singh and Independent candidate Ashma Parveen.

