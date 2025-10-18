LIVE TV
Bihar Assembly Polls: Do You Know You're Entitled To A Paid Holiday On Voting Day?

Bihar assembly polls on Nov 6 & 11 will be paid holidays for all workers, including daily wage and casual staff, to enable voting. Employers cannot deduct wages; violators face fines. Bye-elections on Nov 11 in 8 constituencies also get the same provision.

Bihar assembly polls on Nov 6 & 11 will be paid holidays for all workers. (Photo: ANI)
Bihar assembly polls on Nov 6 & 11 will be paid holidays for all workers. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 18, 2025 17:05:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

On Saturday, the Election Commission said that the date of polling in the assembly election in Bihar will be a paid holiday for the residents of the area employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or establishment.

This will also be applicable for bye-elections in the eight assembly constituencies in seven states and Union Territories that are scheduled to go to the polls on November 11. Elections are being held in Bihar in two phases on November 6 and 11 and results will be declared on November 14.

“As per Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or establishment, and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of a State/UT, shall be granted a paid holiday on the day of poll,” EC said in a release.

“No deduction of wages shall be made on account of such a paid holiday. Any employer who contravenes these provisions shall be liable to a fine. All daily wage and casual workers are also entitled to a paid holiday on the day of poll,” it added.

The Commission clarified that electors (including casual and daily wage workers) who are working or employed in industrial or commercial establishments located outside their constituency but are registered as voters in a constituency going to polls shall also be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on the day of poll to enable them to cast their vote.

The poll panel has directed all State/UT Governments to issue necessary instructions to all concerned for strict compliance with these provisions and to ensure that all electors are able to exercise their franchise freely and conveniently.

Electioneering is picking up momentum in Bihar with the declaration of candidates for the first phase of the election. 

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 5:05 PM IST
