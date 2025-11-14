Bihar Election 2025: Digvijaya Singh Slams Congress Strategy ‘Public Contact Matters More Than Rallies’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): In response to the Congress party’s unsatisfactory performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, senior leader Digvijaya Singh has requested that greater focus be given to voter outreach at the booth level than on large-scale rallies.

Focus on Building Booth Activism

Singh expressed his thoughts on social media platform X, stating it is essential that Congress focus on developing its presence and activist base at polling booths. He stated that the current electoral environment is founded on direct engagement with voters and not simply having mass gatherings or rallying.

जो मेरा शक था वही हुआ। 62 लाख वोट कटे 20 लाख वोट जुड़े उसमें से 5 लाख वोट बिना SIR फॉर्म भरे बड़ा दिए गए। अधिकांश वोट गरीबों के दलितों के अल्प संख्यक वर्ग के कटे। उस पर EVM पर तो शंका बनी हुई है। @INCIndia को अपने संघटन पर विशेष ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता है। आज का चुनाव मतदान केंद्र… https://t.co/6Y5FdQxkrI — Digvijaya Singh (@digvijaya_28) November 14, 2025





Allegations of Election Irregularities

The Congress leader raised serious allegations regarding vote manipulation during the Systematic Revision of Rolls (SIR) process. He stated that:

6.2 million votes were removed,

2 million votes were added improperly,

and 500,000 votes were cast without completing the SIR form.

He claimed that most of the eliminated votes came from underprivileged groups, including poor individuals, Dalits, and minorities while also casting doubt on the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Previous Concerns Over Manipulation

Prior to the election results being announced, Digvijaya Singh had already expressed skepticism about potential voter list manipulations. He noted that if the NDA secured more than 140 seats, it would likely be attributable to tampered voter lists and altered EVM outcomes.

Election Trends at 1:20 PM

According to the latest updates from the Election Commission:

The Congress party is currently leading in just 5 seats with a modest conversion rate of 8.3%.

The Mahagathbandhan coalition is ahead in 39 seats.

RJD has taken the lead in 29 seats.

NDA is significantly ahead, leading in 198 seats.

BJP holds a notable 90 seats, marking the highest share.

JD(U) follows with 81 seats.

LJP (Ram Vilas) has secured 21 seats.

Pawan Khera’s Strong Statement on CEC

Congress leader Pawan Khera described the Bihar election as a battle between Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the citizens of Bihar. He remarked that early results indicate an advantage for the CEC but emphasized that Biharis have consistently demonstrated resilience against challenges such as SIR issues and claims of vote manipulation.

Vote Counting Process

Voting counts commenced at 8 am amidst heightened security measures. Postal ballots were prioritized for counting, followed by electronic voting machine (EVM) tallies starting at 8:30 am across all 243 constituencies.

(INPUTS FROM ANI).