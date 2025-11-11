LIVE TV
How Many Seats Is Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Winning In Bihar? Check Various Exit Poll Predictions

Exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly election indicate a decisive lead for the BJP-JDU-led NDA alliance. The Mahagathbandhan is projected to fall well short of the majority mark, significantly below its previous tally. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, once seen as a possible wildcard, appears unlikely to make any electoral breakthrough.

Bihar Exit Polls 2025 predict clear majority for NDA, major setback for Mahagathbandhan, and minimal impact from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 11, 2025 19:19:31 IST

How Many Seats Is Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Winning In Bihar? Check Various Exit Poll Predictions

Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is not leaving any mark in the Bihar elections, according to several exit polls released Tuesday evening. The exit polls forecast a decisive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party–Janata Dal (United) alliance and its smaller partners, including Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election. The National Democratic Alliance is projected to secure between 133 and 167 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

Opposition Likely to Fall Short in Bihar Elections

The Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Congress, is expected to fall significantly behind. Mahagathbandhan is projected to win only between 70 and 102 seats.

This is notably lower than the RJD’s solo tally of 75 seats in the 2020 election, when the opposition alliance had come close to the simple majority mark of 122.

Also Read: Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: P-Marq Projects 142-162 Seats For BJP-JDU-Led NDA

What Exit Polls Say About Prashant Kishor-Led Jan Suraaj Party

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which some analysts had suggested could emerge as a potential kingmaker, is unlikely to make a substantial impact. Exit poll projections indicate the party may secure no more than five seats, at best.

The Dainik Bhaskar exit poll predicts zero seats for Jan Suraaj, while Matrize and People’s Insight suggest a maximum of two. Peoples Pulse is the most generous, estimating up to five seats.

Among the surveys, Dainik Bhaskar and Matrize forecast the largest margin of victory for the NDA. Dainik Bhaskar predicts 145 to 160 seats for the BJP-led alliance, while Matrize expects 147 to 167 seats. Both surveys estimate 70 to 90 seats for the Mahagathbandhan.

People’s Insight projects 133 to 148 seats for the NDA and 87 to 102 for the opposition. Peoples Pulse places the NDA at 133 to 159 seats and the Mahagathbandhan between 75 and 101 seats.

Also Read: Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: Predictions Out, Matrize Gives Clear Majority To NDA In Bihar Elections

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 7:19 PM IST
How Many Seats Is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Winning In Bihar? Check Various Exit Poll Predictions

