How Many Seats Is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Winning In Bihar? Check Various Exit Poll Predictions

Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is not leaving any mark in the Bihar elections, according to several exit polls released Tuesday evening. The exit polls forecast a decisive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party–Janata Dal (United) alliance and its smaller partners, including Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election. The National Democratic Alliance is projected to secure between 133 and 167 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

Opposition Likely to Fall Short in Bihar Elections

The Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Congress, is expected to fall significantly behind. Mahagathbandhan is projected to win only between 70 and 102 seats.

This is notably lower than the RJD’s solo tally of 75 seats in the 2020 election, when the opposition alliance had come close to the simple majority mark of 122.

What Exit Polls Say About Prashant Kishor-Led Jan Suraaj Party

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which some analysts had suggested could emerge as a potential kingmaker, is unlikely to make a substantial impact. Exit poll projections indicate the party may secure no more than five seats, at best.

The Dainik Bhaskar exit poll predicts zero seats for Jan Suraaj, while Matrize and People’s Insight suggest a maximum of two. Peoples Pulse is the most generous, estimating up to five seats.

Among the surveys, Dainik Bhaskar and Matrize forecast the largest margin of victory for the NDA. Dainik Bhaskar predicts 145 to 160 seats for the BJP-led alliance, while Matrize expects 147 to 167 seats. Both surveys estimate 70 to 90 seats for the Mahagathbandhan.

People’s Insight projects 133 to 148 seats for the NDA and 87 to 102 for the opposition. Peoples Pulse places the NDA at 133 to 159 seats and the Mahagathbandhan between 75 and 101 seats.

