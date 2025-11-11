LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: P-Marq Projects 142-162 Seats For BJP-JDU-Led NDA

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: P-Marq Projects 142-162 Seats For BJP-JDU-Led NDA

Exit polls have often struggled to capture the political mood of Bihar, and the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections were clear examples of that.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 19:03:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: P-Marq Projects 142-162 Seats For BJP-JDU-Led NDA

P-Marq Bihar Exit Polls Result 2025: Voting for the final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections has concluded, and attention now shifts to the exit poll predictions. The P-Marq Exit Poll has predicted a big victory for the NDA.

Here are the exit poll predictions:

NDA: 142-162

MGB: 80-98

Jan Suraaj Party: 1-4

Others: 0-3

Exit Polls vs Results: How Predictions Went Wrong in Bihar Elections 2015 and 2020

Exit polls have often struggled to capture the political mood of Bihar, and the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections were clear examples of that.

In the 2020 Bihar elections, most exit polls predicted a narrow win for the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, estimating around 125 seats for the alliance and 108 for the NDA. The majority mark in the 243-member assembly is 122. However, when results were announced, the outcome flipped, the NDA secured 125 seats while the Mahagathbandhan finished with 110. A few agencies like Patriotic Voter, P-Marq, and ABP News-CVoter came close to the actual result, while News18-Today’s Chanakya missed the mark by a wide margin, predicting only 55 seats for the NDA and 180 for the Mahagathbandhan.

The 2015 elections told a different story. That year, the RJD-JD(U)-Congress alliance went up against the BJP-led coalition. Exit polls then forecast a tight race, giving Mahagathbandhan 123 seats and NDA 114 on average. But when the votes were counted, the grand alliance swept the polls, winning 178 seats against NDA’s 58.

ALSO READ: Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: Predictions Out, Matrize Gives Clear Majority To NDA In Bihar Elections

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 7:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar ElectionsBihar elections 2025Bihar Exit PollsBihar Exit Polls Result 2025home-hero-pos-4

RELATED News

Bihar Exit Polls: What Top 7 Pollsters Predict About NDA, Mahagathbandhan And Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj | Check All Numbers

How Many Seats Is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Winning In Bihar? Check Various Exit Poll Predictions

Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025 Prediction LIVE: People’s Pulse Predicts BIG WIN For NDA, Check Numbers Here

Bihar Elections Exit Polls: Dainik Bhaskar Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP-Led NDA, Check Predictions For Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishoor’s Jan Suraaj & Others

Bihar Exit Poll 2025: What Popular Chatbots Predict- NDA VS India Bloc VS Jan Suraaj

LATEST NEWS

Tirupati Office Systems Expands Its Presence Pan-India, Bringing Premium Workplace Solutions Nationwide

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: P-Marq Projects 142-162 Seats For BJP-JDU-Led NDA

Trending Eggless Cake Flavours You Must Try

Bihar Exit Poll 2025: What Popular Chatbots Predict- NDA VS India Bloc VS Jan Suraaj

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: Predictions Out, Matrize Gives Clear Majority To NDA In Bihar Elections

Terrorists Using Telegram To Plan Attacks? Red Fort Blast Puts Spotlight Back On App

Bihar Election Exit Poll Results 2025: When, Where to Check Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, C Voter, Jan Ki Baat Seat Projections

‘Hunt Down Each And Every…’: Amit Shah Directs Agencies To Nab Culprits Behind Delhi Blast

Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast

Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: P-Marq Projects 142-162 Seats For BJP-JDU-Led NDA

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: P-Marq Projects 142-162 Seats For BJP-JDU-Led NDA

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: P-Marq Projects 142-162 Seats For BJP-JDU-Led NDA
Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: P-Marq Projects 142-162 Seats For BJP-JDU-Led NDA
Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: P-Marq Projects 142-162 Seats For BJP-JDU-Led NDA
Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: P-Marq Projects 142-162 Seats For BJP-JDU-Led NDA

QUICK LINKS