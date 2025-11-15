LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed

Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed

The 2025 Bihar verdict marks a dramatic shift from the nail-biter of 2020, with the NDA sweeping to a dominant mandate. While the Mahagathbandhan held on to its vote share, the NDA’s surge in support translated into a massive seat advantage. A united NDA, boosted by JD(U), BJP, LJP(RV) and RLM, pushed the winning threshold to its highest level in nearly five decades.

NDA’s Bihar 2025 landslide contrasts sharply with 2020’s close race as vote consolidation and alliance gains reshape the state’s mandate. Photos: ANI.
NDA’s Bihar 2025 landslide contrasts sharply with 2020’s close race as vote consolidation and alliance gains reshape the state’s mandate. Photos: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 15, 2025 15:01:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) produced a decisive mandate in Bihar on Friday, November 14, coming back to power after winning 202 seats. The Opposition collation, Mahagathbandhan, was left far behind. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party at 89 seats, closely followed by Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), which won 85 seats.

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, faced a severe setback, and despite running an expansive campaign across the state, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party failed to win a single seat.

Bihar Election Result: Comparison Between 2020 And 2025 Verdicts

In 2020, NDA won 122, MGB won 114. In comparison, NDA won 202 seats while MGB won just 35 seats. The 2020 Bihar assembly election ended in an extremely tight race, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) separated by barely 0.03 percentage points in vote share. Five years later, the gap has widened dramatically. In 2025, the NDA has secured a 10 percentage point lead over the Grand Alliance, a shift that has translated into an even larger difference in seat share: a massive 68.7 percentage point advantage for the NDA, compared to a modest six-point lead in 2020.

Also Read: Top Losers In Bihar Election 2025: Heavy Defeats For Key Candidates

MGB Maintains Its Vote Share, NDA Makes Big Gains

While the MGB’s vote share has remained nearly unchanged, 37.23% in 2020 and 37.9% in 2025, the NDA’s share has risen sharply from 37.26% to 46.6%.

A significant portion of the NDA’s additional support, nearly five percentage points, came from its two core parties: the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). Notably, both parties contested fewer seats in 2025 (202 seats) than they did in 2020 (225 seats.

Among the two, JD(U) made the larger leap, having started from a weaker position than the BJP in the previous election.

The remainder of the increased vote share is mainly attributable to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(RV). The LJP had contested separately in 2020 and significantly damaged the JD(U)’s prospects by acting as a spoiler. Its vote share remained largely stable, 5.7% in 2020 and 5% in 2025, but its return to the NDA fold strengthened the alliance.

The NDA also gained from Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), which joined the alliance in 2025 instead of contesting with the AIMIM-led coalition in 2020. Meanwhile, the Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) marginally improved its vote share.

Higher Vote Consolidation Raised the Winning Threshold

With more non-MGB voters consolidating behind the NDA, the threshold for winning a seat rose notably in 2025.

The average winning candidate secured 47.8% of the vote, the highest median victory level since 1977. When ranked by vote share, 71.4% of MGB’s winning candidates polled below this median in 2025, a clear indication that previous performance levels from 2020 were no longer sufficient.

Bihar Election Result: Seat Share Comparison (2025 vs 2020)

Party 2025 Result 2020 Result
JD(U) 85 43
BJP 89 74
RJD 25 75
LJP (RV) 19 1
HAM 5 4
RLM 4 NA
INC 6 19
AIMIM 5
Others 5
RSHTLKM 4

Also Read: TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Fought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 3:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Election 2025Bihar Election resultbiharelection-hero-4biharelectionnewsindia news

RELATED News

Is The Mahagathbandhan In Shock? Rahul Gandhi Joins Mallikarjun Kharge In High-Level Congress Meet Post-Bihar Defeat

NDA’s Big Bihar Win: What Does It Mean For National Politics And Opposition Plans For 2026?

“No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle

Chirag Paswan Slams Mahagathbandhan: Accuses Alliance of ‘Finding Fault with Every Issue’

Priyank Kharge Reacts to Bihar Loss: ‘Not Ready to Accept This Mandate; Results Extremely Surprising’

LATEST NEWS

Red Fort Metro Reopens After Delhi Blast Scare: Check Which Gates Are Operational

Employee Quits Saying, “I do not …” On Reddit, Asked To Mark WFH As Leave

Why Was RK Singh Suspended? BJP Cracks Whip On Former Union Minister A Day After NDA’s Big Bihar Victory

Adani Group To Invest ₹63,000 Crore In Assam With Mega Thermal And Renewable Projects

Stranger Things Main Cast Net Worth 2025: Millie Bobby Brown to Finn Wolfhard – Who Leads the List?

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead

Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Trailer Out: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Bring a Powerful Love Story Back to the Big Screen

Watch: Dhanush Opens Up, Calls Love ‘An Overrated’ Emotion After Divorce From Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Ravindra Jadeja Completes 4,000 Test Runs, Enters Elite All-Round Club

Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed
Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed
Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed
Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed

QUICK LINKS