LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > India > TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Bought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’

TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Bought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongly rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the BJP’s Bihar victory would pave the way to end “jungle raj” in West Bengal. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh called the remark baseless, asserting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would secure a strong mandate in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 14, 2025 23:24:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Bought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) sharply responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks linking the BJP’s Bihar victory to ending “jungle raj” in West Bengal. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh called Modi’s comparison baseless, asserting that the people of Bengal would give Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a strong mandate in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Ghosh said Modi’s comments showed a poor understanding of Bengal’s political realities. He added that the BJP’s hope of replicating Bihar’s results in Bengal was an illusion, emphasizing that Bengal had consistently rejected the party’s politics of hate and firmly supported Mamata Banerjee.

TMC Refutes “Jungle Raj” Allegations

Ghosh strongly denied claims of “jungle raj” in Bengal, arguing that law and order had worsened in several BJP-ruled states instead. He cited incidents in Uttar Pradesh, including Unnao, Hathras, and Prayagraj, where families of victims faced attacks or convicts received public honors. He said, “Before sermonising Bengal, the prime minister should look there.”

The TMC leader emphasized that Bengal maintained peace and governance under Mamata Banerjee, contrasting it with violence and disorder in BJP-ruled regions. He accused the BJP of spreading misinformation to undermine the state’s image and claimed that Bengal would respond through democratic channels in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Ghosh ridiculed the BJP’s attempt to apply the “Bihar formula” in Bengal, noting that the two states had entirely different political dynamics. He said, “In Bihar, BJP fought Congress-type parties. Here, TMC counters every allegation.” He added that Modi’s repeated targeting of Bengal showed ignorance of past BJP setbacks, including losses in the 2021 Assembly elections, panchayats, and Lok Sabha seats. Ghosh claimed the people would again bless Mamata Banerjee with over 250 seats in 2026. He also accused the BJP of insulting Bengal by blocking central welfare funds, questioning the Bengali language, and making derogatory remarks about Bengali women.

PM Modi Hails Bihar Victory, Links It to Bengal

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar and vowed to end “jungle raj” in West Bengal. Speaking at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, he said the victory had cleared the path for BJP success in Bengal, comparing it to the Ganga flowing into the state.

Modi criticized Congress as the “Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress” (MMC) and predicted a split within the party. To connect with Bihar’s culture, he wore a gamchha with Mithila painting during his address. He hailed the massive voter mandate for the NDA and emphasized development and governance as the key to electoral success.

Must Read: Top Losers In Bihar Election 2025: Heavy Defeats For Key Candidates

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 11:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jungle Raajpm modi’tmc

RELATED News

What Is MY Formula That Helped NDA Achieve A Historic Win In Bihar?

Makhana Kheer, Ghamcha, Mithila Shawl- PM Modi’s Aabhaar As NDA Goes 200 Ke Paar In Bihar

Gamcha Movement In Bihar! PM Modi Makes Grand Entry At Party HQ Waving Gamcha, Watch

‘Haa Hum Bihari Hai Ji, Thore Sanskari Hai Ji…’: Manoj Tiwari Sings At The Party Headquarters, Watch

‘Sushashan Ki Jeet Huyi’: PM Modi Reacts As NDA Goes For Historic Landslide Sweep

LATEST NEWS

Top Losers In Bihar Election 2025: Heavy Defeats For Key Candidates

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results ‘Shocking’ Loss: ‘Polls Were Unfair From The Start’

How Exit Polls Fared In Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar Stuns With Historic Mandate, NDA’s Unstoppable Wave Crushes Mahagathbandhan

Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor, Strategist Who Helped Many Parties Win, Loses His Own Battle, What’s Next For Him?

‘Katta Sarkar Will Never Return’: PM Modi Attacks RJD As Mahagathbandhan Sinks In Bihar

Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat

“Rahul Gandhi set new record of 95 electoral defeats, PM Modi’s magic worked again”: BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia As NDA Landslide Victory

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Samrat Chaudhary Wins Tarapur Seats With A Margin Of 45,843 Votes

Nitish Kumar Issues First Statement After NDA’s Historic Win In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Says ‘I Express My…’

Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025

TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Bought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Bought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Bought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’
TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Bought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’
TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Bought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’
TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Bought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’

QUICK LINKS