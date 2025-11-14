LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Top Losers In Bihar Election 2025: Heavy Defeats For Key Candidates

Top Losers In Bihar Election 2025: Heavy Defeats For Key Candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the NDA’s historic victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a strong endorsement of the government by the people. The alliance, led by Nitish Kumar, is projected to win around 202 of the 243 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, trails with just 35 seats.

Loosers In Bihar Election

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 14, 2025 22:41:20 IST

Top Losers In Bihar Election 2025: Heavy Defeats For Key Candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the NDA’s landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections reflects both the party’s efforts and the strong support of the people. Speaking to party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, he highlighted the mandate as a clear endorsement of the NDA government.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to achieve its best performance in Bihar to date, with official results showing the Nitish Kumar-led alliance winning approximately 202 of the 243 assembly seats. The opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, has managed only around 35 seats.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections saw several high-profile candidates losing by large margins. Prashant Kishor, India’s influential political strategist, emerged among the biggest losers.

Despite a two-year padyatra and extensive visibility, his Jan Suraaj party polled fewer votes than NOTA. Other notable politicians also faced defeats, reflecting strong voter support for the NDA. Key losing candidates include:

  • Khesari Lal Yadav – Chapra – JD(U)

  • Subodh Kumar – Ramnagar – Congress

  • Tej Pratap Yadav – Mahua – RJD

  • Shahnawaz Alam – Baisi – RJD

  • Mahboob Alam – Balrampur – RJD

NDA Dominates, Mahagathbandhan Trails

According to Election Commission data at 6 pm, the NDA won 85 seats and led on 117 seats toward a landslide victory. The Mahagathbandhan managed only 10 seats at the same time. BJP and JD(U) candidates dominated key constituencies while smaller parties struggled.

Analysts said the strong NDA performance reflects public trust in the alliance, while opposition parties could not convert campaign visibility into votes. The results show the opposition’s inability to connect with voters, reinforcing the NDA’s governance-focused agenda and widespread support across Bihar.

Top Losing Candidates by Margin

Several candidates suffered huge vote-margin defeats:

  • Digha – Divya Gautam – CPI(ML) Liberation – lost to BJP’s Sanjiv Chaurasia by 59,079 votes

  • Sugauli – Shyam Kishor Chaudhary – Janshakti Janta Dal – lost to LJP’s Rajesh Kumar by 58,191 votes

  • Aurai – Bhogendra Sahni – Vikassheel Insaan Party – lost to BJP’s Rama Nishad by 57,206 votes

  • Rajgir – Bishwanath Chaudhary – CPI(ML) – lost to JD(U)’s Kaushal Kishore by 55,428 votes

  • Jhanjharpur – Ram Narayan Yadav – CPI – lost to BJP’s Nitish Mishra by 54,849 votes

Notable Politicians Who Lost

Other prominent losing candidates include:

  • Binod Mishra – Alinagar – RJD

  • Simant Mrinal – Garkha – RJD

  • Satish Kumar – Raghopur – RJD

  • Arun Kumar – Tarapur – RJD

  • Kamlesh Paswan – Harnaut – LJP

  • Veena Devi – Mokama – RJD

  • Rajesh Kumar – Kutumba – LJP

  • Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav – Jhajha – RJD

Analysts said these defeats reflect a political shift in Bihar, showing that voters favored the NDA’s governance-focused leadership over opposition parties with visibility but weak voter connection.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 10:41 PM IST
Tags: Bihar ElectionsNDA

QUICK LINKS