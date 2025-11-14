What Is MY Formula That Helped NDA Achieve A Historic Win In Bihar?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the people of Bihar after the NDA secured a landslide victory in the 2025 assembly elections. Speaking at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, he said the win reflected public trust in the alliance government. The NDA is poised to achieve its best-ever performance in Bihar, winning around 202 of 243 seats. The Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, secured only 35 seats.

PM Modi thanked voters for their strong support and assured that the state would witness rapid development. Party workers and leaders celebrated the historic mandate throughout the evening.

अब हर दल का दायित्व बनता है कि वे पोलिंग बूथ पर अपनी-अपनी पार्टियों को सक्रिय करें और मतदाता सूची के शुद्धिकरण के काम में उत्साह के साथ जुड़ें और शत प्रतिशत योगदान दें, ताकि बाकी जगहों पर भी मतदाता सूची का पूरी तरह शुद्धिकरण हो सके। pic.twitter.com/LCnhpfOFdC — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 14, 2025

MY Formula: Mahila and Youth Drive NDA Victory

PM Modi highlighted the positive ‘MY Formula’ that contributed to the NDA’s success in Bihar. He said the formula Mahila (women) and Youth defeated the opposition’s appeasement-driven tactics. Bihar has a large population of young voters from all religions and castes, whose aspirations shaped the election results.

बिहार में कुछ ​दलों ने तुष्टिकरण वाला MY Formula बनाया था। लेकिन आज की जीत ने एक नया सकारात्मक ‘MY Formula दिया है, और ये है – महिला और यूथ। आज बिहार, देश के उन राज्यों में है, जहां सबसे ज्यादा युवाओं की संख्या है, और इनमें हर धर्म और हर जाति के युवा शामिल हैं। उनकी इच्छा,… pic.twitter.com/Zb0a6x83rh — BJP Mahila Morcha (@BJPMahilaMorcha) November 14, 2025

Modi noted that this new MY Formula replaced the old communal and divisive strategies of the past. He added that voters demonstrated their desire for a developed and prosperous Bihar by turning out in record numbers. The Prime Minister credited women and youth for the historic mandate and emphasized their central role in Bihar’s growth trajectory.

PM Modi also commented on the internal divisions in the Congress following the Bihar results. He stated that the party has transformed into an MMC – Muslim League Maoist Congress – with a negative political agenda.

PM Modi Rejects Katta Sarkar, Promises Development for Bihar

Prime Minister Modi took a jibe at opposition parties, stating that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar. He recalled earlier campaigns about Jungle Raj and misgovernance, noting that RJD raised no objections while Congress remained unsettled. He highlighted that Bihar delivered its strongest mandate to the NDA since 2010. Modi emphasized that voters chose development and prosperity over negative politics.

He assured the people that the NDA government would focus on Bihar’s growth, public welfare, and record-breaking voter engagement. The Prime Minister reiterated that Bihar would maintain its pride, honour, and commitment to progressive governance in the years ahead.

Modi pointed out that a separate faction within Congress is uncomfortable with this approach, signaling the possibility of a major split. He highlighted that Congress and RJD have not apologized to Chhathi Maiya, which remains a matter of public memory and sentiment in Bihar.

The NDA’s clear victory contrasted sharply with opposition weakness, reinforcing the alliance’s position as a stable and development-focused government.

