LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > What Is MY Formula That Helped NDA Achieve A Historic Win In Bihar?

What Is MY Formula That Helped NDA Achieve A Historic Win In Bihar?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the people of Bihar after the NDA secured a historic victory in the 2025 assembly elections, winning 202 seats while the Mahagathbandhan managed 35. Modi highlighted the positive ‘MY Formula’, which helped defeat the opposition’s divisive politics.

PM Modi On MY Formula
PM Modi On MY Formula

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 14, 2025 20:46:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is MY Formula That Helped NDA Achieve A Historic Win In Bihar?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the people of Bihar after the NDA secured a landslide victory in the 2025 assembly elections. Speaking at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, he said the win reflected public trust in the alliance government. The NDA is poised to achieve its best-ever performance in Bihar, winning around 202 of 243 seats. The Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, secured only 35 seats.

PM Modi thanked voters for their strong support and assured that the state would witness rapid development. Party workers and leaders celebrated the historic mandate throughout the evening.

MY Formula: Mahila and Youth Drive NDA Victory

PM Modi highlighted the positive ‘MY Formula’ that contributed to the NDA’s success in Bihar. He said the formula Mahila (women) and Youth defeated the opposition’s appeasement-driven tactics. Bihar has a large population of young voters from all religions and castes, whose aspirations shaped the election results.

Modi noted that this new MY Formula replaced the old communal and divisive strategies of the past. He added that voters demonstrated their desire for a developed and prosperous Bihar by turning out in record numbers. The Prime Minister credited women and youth for the historic mandate and emphasized their central role in Bihar’s growth trajectory.

PM Modi also commented on the internal divisions in the Congress following the Bihar results. He stated that the party has transformed into an MMC – Muslim League Maoist Congress – with a negative political agenda.

PM Modi Rejects Katta Sarkar, Promises Development for Bihar

Prime Minister Modi took a jibe at opposition parties, stating that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar. He recalled earlier campaigns about Jungle Raj and misgovernance, noting that RJD raised no objections while Congress remained unsettled. He highlighted that Bihar delivered its strongest mandate to the NDA since 2010. Modi emphasized that voters chose development and prosperity over negative politics.

He assured the people that the NDA government would focus on Bihar’s growth, public welfare, and record-breaking voter engagement. The Prime Minister reiterated that Bihar would maintain its pride, honour, and commitment to progressive governance in the years ahead.

Modi pointed out that a separate faction within Congress is uncomfortable with this approach, signaling the possibility of a major split. He highlighted that Congress and RJD have not apologized to Chhathi Maiya, which remains a matter of public memory and sentiment in Bihar. 

The NDA’s clear victory contrasted sharply with opposition weakness, reinforcing the alliance’s position as a stable and development-focused government.

Must Read: Makhana Kheer, Ghamcha, Mithila Shawl- PM Modi’s Aabhaar As NDA Goes 200 Ke Paar In Bihar

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 8:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bihar electionMY Formula

RELATED News

Makhana Kheer, Ghamcha, Mithila Shawl- PM Modi’s Aabhaar As NDA Goes 200 Ke Paar In Bihar

‘Katta Sarkar Will Never Return’: PM Modi Attacks RJD As Mahagathbandhan Sinks In Bihar

Gamcha Movement In Bihar! PM Modi Makes Grand Entry At Party HQ Waving Gamcha, Watch

‘Haa Hum Bihari Hai Ji, Thore Sanskari Hai Ji…’: Manoj Tiwari Sings At The Party Headquarters, Watch

Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Elections 2025: Arun Singh Wins Karakat Seat, Jyoti Singh Faces Shocking Defeat

“Rahul Gandhi set new record of 95 electoral defeats, PM Modi’s magic worked again”: BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia As NDA Landslide Victory

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Samrat Chaudhary Wins Tarapur Seats With A Margin Of 45,843 Votes

Nitish Kumar Issues First Statement After NDA’s Historic Win In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Says ‘I Express My…’

Bihar Election 2025: Osama Shahab Wins Raghunathpur Seat for RJD in 2025

Bihar Election 2025: Meet The Top Performers Winning With Biggest Margins

Bihar Election Results 2025: Maithili Thakur Wins Big In Debut, Becomes Youngest MLA-Elect After Beating Binod Mishra In Alinagar

Lady Driver’s Minor Mishap Near Bengaluru Metro Sparks One-Kilometre Snarl, Triggering Chaos Caught On Camera In Dramatic Footage

Why Tej Pratap Yadav Lost In Bihar Election? Family Feud, JJD’s Weak Machinery, Personal Controversies Take A Toll

Bihar Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Defends Family Bastion Raghopur, Defeats BJP’s Satish Kumar After Tough Fight

What Is MY Formula That Helped NDA Achieve A Historic Win In Bihar?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is MY Formula That Helped NDA Achieve A Historic Win In Bihar?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is MY Formula That Helped NDA Achieve A Historic Win In Bihar?
What Is MY Formula That Helped NDA Achieve A Historic Win In Bihar?
What Is MY Formula That Helped NDA Achieve A Historic Win In Bihar?
What Is MY Formula That Helped NDA Achieve A Historic Win In Bihar?

QUICK LINKS