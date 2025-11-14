Makhana Kheer, Ghamcha, Mithila Shawl- PM Modi’s Aabhaar As NDA Goes 200 Ke Paar In Bihar

As NDA wins with historic numbers in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the historic win. He made his grand entry with waving gamcha, greeting party workers and leaders at the party headquarters.

He began his address by praising Chhathi Maiya, saying, “Jai Chhathi Maiya, yeh prachand jeet, atoot vishwas, Bihar ke logo ne bilkul garda uda diya hai.” He thanked the people of Bihar for their trust and reiterated that the state had voted for development.

PM Modi highlighted the people’s choice by referring to the NDA’s victory as a signal of faith and hope. He celebrated Bihar’s traditions, mentioning makhane ki kheer served during the event. Leaders and workers gathered to listen to his speech, marking the start of official celebrations at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

PM Modi Rejects Katta Sarkar, Highlights Viksit Bihar Vision

Prime Minister Modi stated that Katta Sarkar would never return to Bihar. He recalled earlier Bihar elections, when he spoke about Jungle Raj and misgovernance, saying the RJD raised no objections, but Congress felt uneasy.

He emphasized that the people of Bihar voted for a developed Bihar, supporting the NDA’s agenda for progress. PM Modi underlined the role of hard work and dedication in winning public trust. He said the government’s focus remained on serving the people and fulfilling their expectations. Bihar’s electorate gave the NDA its largest mandate since 2019, reflecting strong public confidence in its policies and leadership.

NDA Wins Big as BJP Outperforms JD(U) in Bihar

The BJP recorded more votes than the JD(U) for the first time, achieving a major milestone in Bihar politics. The NDA won 202 assembly seats, securing a clear majority, while the Mahagathbandhan managed 35 seats and the LJP secured 19. Party leaders and workers celebrated the results at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi received a grand welcome with a gamcha in his hand, a traditional symbol of respect, simplicity, and Bihar culture. Leaders reviewed the election outcomes and met workers throughout the evening, highlighting the strong support for the NDA across urban and rural constituencies.

Gamcha Symbolism Highlights Bihar Culture During Celebrations

PM Modi carried a gamcha, which holds cultural significance in Bihar as a symbol of respect and connection with the people. Villagers, farmers, and workers in Bihar use the gamcha daily, representing hard work, simplicity, and identity. The Prime Minister’s gesture highlighted his recognition of Bihar’s culture and traditions. Party workers appreciated the symbolism as they gathered to celebrate the NDA’s success.

The gamcha reflected solidarity with local culture while signaling pride in Bihar’s heritage. Leaders emphasized youth and women participation as a major factor in the victory, showing that cultural connection and inclusive policies influenced voter support across the state.

