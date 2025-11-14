LIVE TV
Gamcha Movement In Bihar! PM Modi Makes Grand Entry At Party HQ Waving Gamcha, Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi carrying a gamcha, a cloth that holds deep cultural value in Bihar. His entry with the gamcha drew loud cheers from party workers who gathered to celebrate the NDA’s victory. The gamcha is widely used in Bihar as a symbol of respect, simplicity, and identity, and many people in rural areas treat it as a part of their daily life.

November 14, 2025 19:15:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome as he arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. He made a grand entry with a gamcha in his hand while party workers cheered loudly and raised slogans. Senior leaders gathered at the venue to greet him and review the Bihar election mandate.

The gamcha he carried holds deep cultural value in Bihar, as people use it as a symbol of respect, simplicity, and regional identity. His gesture connected strongly with the state’s traditions as celebrations continued late into the evening at the party office.

NDA Achieves Big Win in Bihar

The NDA registered a clear majority in Bihar after winning 202 assembly seats in the state. The BJP gained more votes than the JD(U) for the first time, marking an important shift in the state’s political landscape. The Mahagathbandhan secured 35 seats, while the LJP won 19 seats in the election.

Leaders continued the celebrations at the party headquarters as they went through the detailed results from different districts. Party workers gathered in large numbers and met senior leaders throughout the evening. The strong vote share helped the NDA strengthen its position across several constituencies.

Gamcha Significance in Bihar

The gamcha holds strong cultural importance in Bihar and represents respect, identity, and everyday life in the state. People in Bihar use the gamcha as a symbol of simplicity and hard work. Farmers, labourers, and villagers carry it daily, making it a part of the state’s traditional attire.

Many leaders in Bihar also use the gamcha to show their connection with the people. When PM Modi carries a gamcha during events linked to Bihar, it signals recognition of the state’s roots and traditions. The gesture often reflects solidarity with local culture and respect for Bihar’s social values.

Nov 14, 2025 7:15 PM IST
QUICK LINKS