Bihar Election 2025: What’s Closed And Open On Vote Day

Bihar is all set to conduct the Assembly elections in two phases, with Phase 1 scheduled for November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11, 2025. Voting will take place from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm across various constituencies. The General Administration Department has declared both November 6 and November 11 as paid public holidays under the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Elections 2025. Government and private employees in Bhagalpur and other districts will get paid leave to vote. The decision aims to ensure maximum voter participation in the upcoming Bihar polls.

District Election Officer Dr. Naval Kishore Choudhary and Senior Superintendent of Police Hriday Kant jointly inspected five polling stations at Government Urdu Middle School, Barehpura, under the 156-Bhagalpur Assembly Constituency. The inspection covered facilities under the Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) scheme, including ramps, toilets, drinking water, and lighting. Officials directed the Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer and Returning Officer to maintain all voter services. Nearly 5,000 voters will cast their votes at these booths, where proper signage and rope barricades will be installed for smooth and orderly polling.

Paid Leave Granted to Workers on Voting Day

Under Section 135(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, all employees and laborers are entitled to a paid holiday on polling day. A meeting chaired by the Deputy Labour Commissioner directed employers to grant leave for voting.

Representatives from major labor unions like CITU, AICCTU, and BMS participated in the meeting. The order applies to both government and private establishments across Bihar. The two-phase Bihar Assembly Elections will take place on November 6 and November 11, ensuring workers can cast their votes without losing pay.

The Election Commission announced that voters in Bihar will receive paid holidays on polling days during the two-phase elections. It warned that employers who deny this legal right will face penalties. The Commission also extended this benefit to voters in eight assembly constituencies across different states where bypolls will be held on November 11.

According to Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, every eligible voter working in a business, industrial, or commercial establishment must receive a paid holiday without wage deduction.

The Election Commission cautioned employers that any violation of paid voting leave will invite legal penalties. It reaffirmed that daily wage and casual workers also qualify for a paid holiday on polling day. Workers employed in industrial or commercial units located outside their home constituency, but registered as voters in a constituency going to polls, are also entitled to the same benefit. The Commission instructed all state governments to issue circulars for strict compliance with the rule to facilitate voter participation.

Schools and colleges closed in 17 districts

The Election Commission has directed that all schools and colleges in the 17 districts where phase I polling will occur remain closed on the day of voting. This includes institutions in Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur.

This move ensures that students, teachers, and staff can participate in the democratic process without hindrance. It also aids in preventing any disruptions at polling centres, which are often set up in or near educational institutions.

Government and Private Institutions to Remain Closed

Government offices, schools, and most private organizations across Bihar will remain closed on November 6 and November 11 due to the Assembly elections.

Banks and corporate offices will follow the holiday notification issued by the Bihar government. Essential services such as hospitals, police, and emergency departments will continue functioning as usual. The paid holiday declaration ensures that employees from all sectors can exercise their democratic right to vote without any loss of wages or official penalty.

