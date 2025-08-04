LIVE TV
Ajay Kumar, aged 39, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) in the Nalanda constituency. He holds a BHMS degree from BNM College, Saharsa, affiliated with B.R.A. Bihar University, Muzaffarpur. He is a medical practitioner by profession and actively engaged in social service. Ajay Kumar has declared assets worth ₹48.3 lakhs and liabilities of ₹1.32 lakhs. He is listed as a voter in the 176-Nalanda (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 54 in Part No. 237. Known for his blend of medical service and grassroots work, Ajay Kumar represents a people-first approach in Bihar politics.

Published By: Tushar Tyagi
Last updated: August 4, 2025 11:34:50 IST

Candidate Name Ajay Kumar
Assets and Liabilities Assets of Rs 48,30,000 ~48 Lacs+

and Liabilities of Rs 1,32,000 ~1 Lacs+
Educational Details Graduate Professional

BHMS from BNM College Saharsa B.U. Mujzaffarpur
Name AJAY KUMAR
Residence NALANDA (NALANDA)
Party Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)
Relation Drigpal Prasad
Age 39
Voter Info 176 Nalanda (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 54 in Part no 237
Self Profession Doctor, Social Service
Spouse Profession Government Service (GNM)
First published on: Aug 4, 2025 11:34 AM IST
Tags: Ajay KumarBihar Election 2025Bihar Elections

