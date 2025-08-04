|Candidate Name
Ajay Kumar, aged 39, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) in the Nalanda constituency. He holds a BHMS degree from BNM College, Saharsa, affiliated with B.R.A. Bihar University, Muzaffarpur. He is a medical practitioner by profession and actively engaged in social service. Ajay Kumar has declared assets worth ₹48.3 lakhs and liabilities of ₹1.32 lakhs. He is listed as a voter in the 176-Nalanda (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 54 in Part No. 237. Known for his blend of medical service and grassroots work, Ajay Kumar represents a people-first approach in Bihar politics.
Published By: Tushar Tyagi
Last updated: August 4, 2025 11:34:50 IST
