Deepak Kumar Malakar (Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik)) Profile

|Candidate Name
|Deepak Kumar Malakar
|Assets and Liabilities
Assets: Rs 57,01,700 ~57 Lacs+
Liabilities: Rs 27,00,000 ~27 Lacs+
|Educational Details
Category: 8th Pass
9th Pass from North Bihar Sugar Mills High School in 1996
|Name
|DEEPAK KUMAR MALAKAR
|Residence
|VALMIKI NAGAR (PASCHIM CHAMPARAN)
|Party
|Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik)
|Relation
|Age
|39
|Voter Info
|Bagaha (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 345 in Part no 60
|Self Profession
|Contractor
|Spouse Profession
|House wife