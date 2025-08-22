Deepak Kumar Malakar (Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik)) Profile

Deepak Kumar Malakar, aged 39, is contesting from Valmiki Nagar in the Bihar Legislative Assembly as a candidate of the Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik). He has studied up to the 9th standard at North Bihar Sugar Mills High School in 1996. His voter details are recorded in the Bagaha constituency, Serial No. 345, Part No. 60. He has declared assets worth ₹57,01,700 (₹57.01 lakh) and liabilities of ₹27,00,000 (₹27 lakh). Professionally, he is a contractor and resides in Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran.