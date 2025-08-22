LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Deepak Kumar Malakar (Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik)) Profile

Deepak Kumar Malakar (Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik)) Profile

Deepak Kumar Malakar, aged 39, is contesting from Valmiki Nagar in the Bihar Legislative Assembly as a candidate of the Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik). He has studied up to the 9th standard at North Bihar Sugar Mills High School in 1996. His voter details are recorded in the Bagaha constituency, Serial No. 345, Part No. 60. He has declared assets worth ₹57,01,700 (₹57.01 lakh) and liabilities of ₹27,00,000 (₹27 lakh). Professionally, he is a contractor and resides in Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran.

Deepak Kumar Malakar (Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik)) Profile

Published By: Tushar Tyagi
Last updated: August 22, 2025 13:38:53 IST

Candidate Name Deepak Kumar Malakar
Assets and Liabilities Assets & Liabilities
Assets: Rs 57,01,700 ~57 Lacs+
Liabilities: Rs 27,00,000 ~27 Lacs+
Educational Details Educational Details
Category: 8th Pass
9th Pass from North Bihar Sugar Mills High School in 1996
Name DEEPAK KUMAR MALAKAR
Residence VALMIKI NAGAR (PASCHIM CHAMPARAN)
Party Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik)
Relation
Age 39
Voter Info Bagaha (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 345 in Part no 60
Self Profession Contractor
Spouse Profession House wife
Tags: Bihar Election 2025Bihar ElectionsDeepak Kumar Malakar

Deepak Kumar Malakar (Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik)) Profile

