Deepak Kumar Mishra (IND) Profile

Deepak Kumar Mishra, aged 41, is contesting from Chhatapur in the Bihar Legislative Assembly as an Independent (IND) candidate. He has completed his B.A. in History (Hons) from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya, through R.K.D. College, Patna in 2003. His voter details are recorded in the 45 Chhatapur constituency, Serial No. 60, Part No. 132. He has declared assets worth ₹86,51,241 (~₹86.51 lakh) and has no liabilities. Professionally, he is the director of a private school and resides in Chhatapur, Supaul.

Candidate Name Deepak Kumar Malakar
Assets and Liabilities Assets & Liabilities
Assets: Rs 57,01,700 ~57 Lacs+
Liabilities: Rs 27,00,000 ~27 Lacs+
Educational Details Educational Details
Category: 8th Pass
9th Pass from North Bihar Sugar Mills High School in 1996
Name DEEPAK KUMAR MALAKAR
Residence VALMIKI NAGAR (PASCHIM CHAMPARAN)
Party Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik)
Relation
Age 39
Voter Info Bagaha (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 345 in Part no 60
Self Profession Contractor
Spouse Profession House wife
