Deepak Kumar Mishra (IND) Profile

Deepak Kumar Mishra, aged 41, is contesting from Chhatapur in the Bihar Legislative Assembly as an Independent (IND) candidate. He has completed his B.A. in History (Hons) from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya, through R.K.D. College, Patna in 2003. His voter details are recorded in the 45 Chhatapur constituency, Serial No. 60, Part No. 132. He has declared assets worth ₹86,51,241 (~₹86.51 lakh) and has no liabilities. Professionally, he is the director of a private school and resides in Chhatapur, Supaul.