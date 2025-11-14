LIVE TV
Bihar Election Results 2025: Counting Begins At 8 AM; First Post-SIR Polls To Decide State’s New Mandate

Counting begins today for Bihar’s 243-seat Assembly polls held on November 6 and 11, with results expected by evening. Exit polls predict an NDA win. Vote counting is also underway for bypolls in eight seats across six states and Jammu & Kashmir.

Bihar enters the verdict stage today as counting of votes begins at 8 am. (Photo: ANI)

Last updated: November 14, 2025 07:52:23 IST

Bihar enters the verdict stage today as counting of votes begins at 8 am for the 243-seat Assembly election, held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Results are expected by this evening. This election is significant as it is the first in two decades to be conducted after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Exit polls have indicated that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to return to power. Vote counting will also take place for bypolls in eight assembly segments across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In J&K, the Budgam by-election was necessitated after Omar Abdullah resigned from the seat, opting to retain Ganderbal, which he also won in the 2024 Assembly polls.

The main contenders in Budgam are Aga Syed Mehmood of the ruling National Conference and Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, led by Mehbooba Mufti.

Additionally, Nagrota seat of Jammu and Kashmir fell vacant after the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana last year. Rana passed away within a fortnight of taking the oath, and the counting of votes for the Nagrota seat is scheduled to take place today.

NC’s Shamim Begum is in fray against the BJP’s Devyani Rani in Nagrota. The Congress candidate has withdrawn their nomination in favour of Begum. A total of 13 candidates are contesting the bypolls.

Bypoll heat in India

In Punjab, the bypoll for the Tarn Taran assembly constituency took place on November 11. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, in June 2025. BJP has fielded Harjit Singh Sandhu against AAP Harmeet Singh Sandhu and Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj.

Vote counting took place in Anta constituency of Rajasthan’s Baran district following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, who was convicted in a case dating back to 2005. He was accused of threatening a government official and was convicted in May this year. The election saw a direct contest between Congress candidate Pramod Jai Bhaya and the BJP’s Morpal Suman.

In Jharkhand’s Ghatshila constituency, the fight is between Babulal Soren, son of former BJP Chief Minister Champai Soren, and Mahagathbandhan candidate Somesh Chandra Soren.

In Odisha, the Nuapada Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of senior BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jay Dholakia will be eyeing to strengthen the party’s position in the state’s assembly as he faces BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria and Congress’s Ghasiram Majhi.

In Telangana’s Jubilee Hills constituency seat, the fight is between Congress’s Naveen Yadav, a leader from the Backwards Class (BC), and BRS’s Sunitha, Gopinath’s widow. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate.

Mizoram’s Dampa constituency is also one of the constituencies where the by-elections will take place. Lalhmingthanga Sailo of BJP, John Rotluangliana of Congress, R Lalthangliana of MNF and Vanlalsailova of ZPM are the candidates.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 7:51 AM IST
QUICK LINKS