Bihar Elections 2025: Big Blow To RJD Ahead Of Second Phase Voting, VIP Withdraws Support In…

In a major setback to the Opposition bloc in Bihar, the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) has withdrawn its support to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates contesting in four assembly seats of Kaimur district, reported Hindustan Times. The announcement came just a day before the second phase of polling, scheduled for Tuesday.

Bal Govind Bind, the VIP’s state and district chief, declared the decision on Sunday evening, shortly after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s rally in Bhabua. The move followed Yadav’s refusal to endorse the VIP candidate from Chainpur, despite earlier assurances.

The Chainpur (Kaimur) and Gaura Bauram (Darbhanga) constituencies had become points of tension between the allies, as both RJD and VIP had fielded candidates in what was described as a “friendly contest.” VIP chief Mukesh Sahni had insisted on contesting these seats, delaying the final seat-sharing agreement within the Opposition bloc.

Earlier, on November 4, Sahni had withdrawn his brother Santosh Sahni’s candidature from Gaura Bauram to support RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan. In return, the RJD was expected to withdraw its candidate from Chainpur, reportedly a former BJP leader Brij Kishor Bind, in favour of VIP’s Bal Govind Bind. Sahni even stated during a rally on Friday that Tejashwi Yadav had instructed the RJD candidate to step aside, but the candidate refused.

Despite setting up a stage for Yadav’s rally in Chainpur, the RJD leader instead held a rally in Bhabua, where he endorsed his own party’s candidate, leaving VIP leaders upset.

Following the snub, the VIP formally announced on Sunday evening that it would oppose the RJD in all four Kaimur seats. On Monday, Bal Govind Bind confirmed that the alliance had ended locally and that the party’s Mallah and Bind community voters would work against the RJD.

