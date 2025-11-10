Bihar Polls 2025: ‘Mahagathbandhan Will End 20 Years of Weak Governance’, Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], November 10 : Before the Bihar assembly’s second phase of elections, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that the Mahagathbandhan will safeguard Bihar from “twenty years of weak governance”, while offering effective leadership for the people.

Kharge Says “Bihar Youth Will Not Have To Migrate Anymore”

Kharge indicated that the Mahagathbandhan wants to stop Bihar’s youth from crossing the state borders for better jobs.

“The Mahagathbandhan government will rid Bih of twenty years of weak governance, migration will come to an end and youth will have greater future prospect,” he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Emphasis on Social Justice and Inclusion

The Congress leader continued by stating that the Mahagathbandhan aims to ensure justice and equality among all segments of society, which includes Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities, and women.

He concluded by saying, that the Mahagathbandhan will deliver the economic upliftment for every segment and replace the pride Bihar has lost.

Bihar Prepares for Assembly Polls Phase 2

152 assembly constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar will go to polls on November 11 as phase 2 of the assembly elections. In these constituencies, in 2020 the BJP had won 42 seats, the RJD won 33 seats, and the JD(U) won 20 seats. The second phase will assess the NDA’s dominance over constituencies in key areas, including East Champaran, Sitamarhi, and West Champaran.

High Stakes for NDA and Mahagathbandhan

The second phase will also ultimately decide the fate of a total of 12 ministers of CM Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. Over 3.7 crore voters are eligible to vote in the second phase; only the 1,302 candidates will contest for the seats on November 11, with voting results announced on November 14.

