LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc UP school national song Andhra Pradesh Student IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Bitcoin scam Dr Adil Ahmad astronomy Luzon storm bbc
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Polls 2025: ‘Mahagathbandhan Will End 20 Years of Weak Governance’, Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Bihar Polls 2025: ‘Mahagathbandhan Will End 20 Years of Weak Governance’, Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge said the Mahagathbandhan will end Bihar’s 20 years of weak governance, create jobs, and ensure social justice as the state prepares for the second phase of polls.

Bihar Polls 2025: ‘Mahagathbandhan Will End 20 Years of Weak Governance’, Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 10, 2025 14:19:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Polls 2025: ‘Mahagathbandhan Will End 20 Years of Weak Governance’, Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], November 10 : Before the Bihar assembly’s second phase of elections, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that the Mahagathbandhan will safeguard Bihar from “twenty years of weak governance”, while offering effective leadership for the people.

Kharge Says “Bihar Youth Will Not Have To Migrate Anymore”

Kharge indicated that the Mahagathbandhan wants to stop Bihar’s youth from crossing the state borders for better jobs.

“The Mahagathbandhan government will rid Bih of twenty years of weak governance, migration will come to an end and youth will have greater future prospect,” he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Emphasis on Social Justice and Inclusion

The Congress leader continued by stating that the Mahagathbandhan aims to ensure justice and equality among all segments of society, which includes Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities, and women.

He concluded by saying, that the Mahagathbandhan will deliver the economic upliftment for every segment and replace the pride Bihar has lost.

Bihar Prepares for Assembly Polls Phase 2

152 assembly constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar will go to polls on November 11 as phase 2 of the assembly elections. In these constituencies, in 2020 the BJP had won 42 seats, the RJD won 33 seats, and the JD(U) won 20 seats. The second phase will assess the NDA’s dominance over constituencies in key areas, including East Champaran, Sitamarhi, and West Champaran.

High Stakes for NDA and Mahagathbandhan

The second phase will also ultimately decide the fate of a total of 12 ministers of CM Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. Over 3.7 crore voters are eligible to vote in the second phase; only the 1,302 candidates will contest for the seats on November 11, with voting results announced on November 14.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: India-Nepal Border Sealed Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025, Movement Suspended at Birgunj-Raxaul Checkpoint

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 2:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar elections 2025bihar newsBihar polls phase 2congressmahagathbandhanmallikarjun khargeNDANitish Kumarrjd

RELATED News

Bihar Election 2025: Check Exit Poll Date, Time, and Live Broadcast Details Here

India-Nepal Border Sealed Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025, Movement Suspended at Birgunj-Raxaul Checkpoint

Bihar Elections 2025: From Folk Singer Maithili Thakur To Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cousin Divya Gautam, These Women Are Ruling The Popularity Charts

‘Why Would Gen Z Listen To Him?’ Prashant Kishor Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Second Phase Of Bihar Elections

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’

LATEST NEWS

Former Cricketer Jonty Rhodes’ Goa Air vs Delhi Air Comparison Goes Viral Online, Recalling The Issue Last Year

Dr. Tarang Krishna Launches a Pioneering Cancer Healer Center & Integrative Hospital in Thane

Union Budget 2026-27 Prep: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Engages Economists And Agriculturists In Pre-Budget Talks

Yogi Adityanath Makes ‘Vande Mataram’ Compulsory In UP Schools, Says ‘No Other Jinnah Can Rise…’

Actor Abhinay Kinger Passes Away at 44: Here’s All You Need to Know About His Life and Career

HR Blunder of the Year: Sends ‘Termination Notice’ to Entire Company Including CEO, Internet in Splits

Japan Open 2025: India’s Badminton Aces Lakshya Sen And HS Prannoy Eye Big Comeback

WPL 2026: Full List of UP Warriorz Retained and Released Players, From Shweta Sehrawat to Deepti Sharma

Who Is Adil Ahmad Rather? J&K Doctor Arrested Over Suspected Terror Links In Shocking Faridabad Explosives Plot

23-Years-Old Indian Student Dies In The US; Kin Seek Help To Bring Body Back To India

Bihar Polls 2025: ‘Mahagathbandhan Will End 20 Years of Weak Governance’, Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Polls 2025: ‘Mahagathbandhan Will End 20 Years of Weak Governance’, Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Polls 2025: ‘Mahagathbandhan Will End 20 Years of Weak Governance’, Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge
Bihar Polls 2025: ‘Mahagathbandhan Will End 20 Years of Weak Governance’, Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge
Bihar Polls 2025: ‘Mahagathbandhan Will End 20 Years of Weak Governance’, Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge
Bihar Polls 2025: ‘Mahagathbandhan Will End 20 Years of Weak Governance’, Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

QUICK LINKS