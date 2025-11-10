India-Nepal Border Sealed Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025, Movement Suspended at Birgunj-Raxaul Checkpoint

BIRGUNJ, 10th November: The India-Nepal border will be closed for 72 hours for polling ahead of the 2nd phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, slated for 11th November. Border staff and flow of traffic at the Birgunj-Raxaul junction, one of the busiest border checkpost areas, is sealed for security reasons.

Border Crossing Confirmed by Officials

All immigration points at the Mahottari District were confirmed closed around 6:00 pm on Saturday by Mahottari Assistant Chief District Officer Sanjay Kumar Pokhrel. “It’s polling time for the elections, so we closed the border from a security point of view,” Pokhrel stated. This is part of an overarching effort between India and Nepal to keep peace and order and to prevent any illicit activities during polling.

After the end of the election campaign in Bihar

After campaigning concluded for the second phase on Sunday, both NDA and Mahagathbandhan’s leader gave their final pitch to voters.

Amit Shah, at a rally in Sasaram, reiterated that there would be a strong response to terror acts and warned that it may take time to implement but promised a defence corridor will be established in Bihar.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary assured voters that if NDA returned to power, Nitish Kumar would continue in the role of Chief Minister.

Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of “stealing votes” and called upon the youth to save their future. He also called for a “Made in Bihar” campaign.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged voters to choose development over “jungle raj” and stated that Bihar’s progress was at the centre of Viksit Bharat.

The Date of Voting and Result

The second phase of voting will take place on November 11, with counting on the results to take place on November 14. Along with max security along the border, political tension is running high, as Bihar stands on the cusp of voters choosing their next government.

